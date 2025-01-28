Marco Andretti's fiancee Billie Jo Powers heartwarming moments celebrating daughter Miura's first flight 

NASCAR and IndyCar driver Marco Andretti's fianceé Billie Jo Powers took to Instagram to share glimpses of the first flight of her daughter Miura, born in September last year.

A third-generation race car driver born in a family with a rich racing history, Marco Andretti has long been carrying forward the Andretti legacy. At 37, the Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native continues to compete at the top level in both stock car and open-wheel racing.

While Andretti’s prowess on the racetrack is well-documented, he has also made significant strides off it. Having been together with his partner Billie Jo Powers for a long time, the couple got engaged last year.

In September, during the IndyCar offseason, they welcomed their daughter, Miura. Powers, who maintains an active presence on Instagram, has been regularly sharing glimpses of the four-month-old.

Powers shared a video of Miura's first flight journey. The video saw Miura in a beautifully decorated flight with her father Marco and Powers' mother Peggy. She captioned the clip:

"Miura's first flight! ✈️"

Billie Jo Powers is a model and social media influencer. She has amassed over 350K followers and regularly posts updates of her family life and collaborations with various brands.

Marco Andretti's racing career over the years

With motorsports in his veins, Andretti began his racing journey at an early age. After spending his late teenage years competing in the Barber, Star Mazda and Indy Pro Series, the third-generation driver made his way into the IndyCar Series in 2006.

The same year, he competed in his maiden Indianapolis 500 race and was named the 2006 IndyCar and Indianapolis Rookie of the Year. Despite a promising start and high expectations, Andretti has struggled to replicate the monumental successes of his father, Michael Andretti, and grandfather, Mario Andretti.

Nonetheless, Marco has carved out a respectable career, winning two races in the IndyCar Series. Moreover, he has also made a name for himself in the NASCAR Truck Series, although he's yet to win a race.

Andretti clinched the 2022 SRX Championship, a series owned by Tony Stewart, and has also delivered notable performances at the Indy 500, securing multiple top-5 finishes.

Marco Andretti is set to return to the Indy 500 this season with Andretti Global. He will pilot the No. 98 Honda, with MAPEI set to be their primary sponsor. Moreover, he's also set to compete part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series.

