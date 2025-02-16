Marco Andretti's fiancée Billie Jo Powers shares adorable IG update twinning in hues of red with daughter Miura

Part-time IndyCar driver Marco Andretti's fiancée Billie Jo Powers recently shared a series of adorable photos on Instagram with her daughter Miura in matching silky pink pajamas. The post, shared on Valentine's Day, celebrated both the romantic occasion and Powers’ birthday, which fell on February 12.

Ad

The set of PJs featured a classic button-down top with a collar and long sleeves, paired with matching satin pants. Miura’s tiny version of the outfit had the same elegant design, giving the duo a perfectly coordinated look. Miura also wore a white headband with a large pink bow, completing her adorable outfit.

One of the photos showed the mother and daughter posing with Powers' birthday cake which was decorated with pink frosting and had the message "Happy Birthday Miura’s Mommy" written in cursive. Her post's caption reflected the special feeling of celebrating her birthday and Valentine’s Day with her daughter.

Ad

Trending

"The most special Bday 🩷 Vday with my girl! 💕," Marco Andretti's fiancée wrote.

Ad

The celebration comes after a family trip to Miami which Marco Andretti's fiancée also recently shared on her Instagram page. Billie Jo Powers and Andretti got engaged in 2024 and welcomed their daughter, Miura Micah Andretti, later that year. Announcing Miura’s birth on social media, Powers wrote:

“Miura Micah Andretti. God's greatest gift! Our perfect little angel arrived 9.17.24 No words could ever describe the love that we feel finally having her in our arms. Our greatest blessing!!!”

Ad

Ad

Before getting engaged to Powers, Andretti was married to Marta Krupa. They got separated in December 2021.

Marco Andretti will compete in his 20th Indy 500 in 2025

Marco Andretti at NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 - Practice - Source: Getty

Though he stepped away from full-time IndyCar competition after the 2020 season, Marco Andretti continues to race in the Indianapolis 500, the biggest IndyCar event of the year. The post announcing his retirement as a full-time IndyCar driver on social media read (via Autosport):

Ad

“Upon some careful thought over the past couple of months, I have made the decision to make some changes to my racing activities and focus for 2021.”

Despite reducing his IndyCar schedule to compete in other motorsport disciplines, Andretti remains determined to win the iconic Indy 500, an event he came close to winning in his rookie year in 2006 when he finished second. He is set to make his 20th start in the race this year, driving the No. 98 Honda for Andretti Global.

Ad

Andretti Global’s Chief Operating Officer, Rob Edwards, spoke about the driver's continued presence in the race, highlighting his experience and the value of having an extra car in the event (via Racer):

“He has a lot of experience at Indianapolis, and I think we all see benefits in running an extra car in Indy and the extra data, information, opportunity to try things, opportunities to work together.”

Since stepping away from a full-time IndyCar schedule, Marco Andretti has explored other racing opportunities, including the Superstar Racing Experience, as well as competing in NASCAR's Truck Series and ARCA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback