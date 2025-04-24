Marco Andretti's fiancee shares an adorable picture of daughter Miura with a 4-word caption 

On April 23rd, Andretti Autosport driver Marco Andretti's fiancée, Billie Jo Powers, posted an adorable picture of the couple's daughter, Miura, on her Instagram Story. The story had the daughter watching her father, Andretti, in action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway testing for the upcoming Indy 500.

Ad

Marco Andretti proposed to his girlfriend, Billie, at the Indianapolis 500 weekend last year, and they welcomed their baby girl, the following September. The IndyCar driver, who frequently shares moments from his life, especially the racing aspect, with his 117k Instagram followers, recently reshared a story from his fiancée, who boasts a following of 361k.

The post featured their daughter dressed in a pink onesie with a bow on her head, sitting excitedly in a pink stroller, smartly designed to look like an open-wheel race car. She captioned the post explaining what was happening in the video.

Ad

Trending

"Ready to watch Daddy," wrote Powers

Image via Instagram (@marcoandretti)

Like Andretti, 27 full-time drivers and 7 part-time drivers are currently at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway testing their machines for the ultimate battle scheduled for Sunday, May 25th.

Ad

Marco Andretti defends Katherine Legge against cruel online verdict

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 - Practice - Source: Getty

IndyCar driver, Marco Andretti, has stepped up to defend fellow racer, Katherine Legge, as he slammed the trolls on social media targeting the female NASCAR driver.

Ad

The 44-year-old Legge, competes in the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series. She is the first woman to compete in NASCAR's top-tier racing series after Danica Patrick had retired in 2018. Not only this but she also became the fastest woman to qualify Indy 500 in 2023.

The face of the Girls on Track initiative by FIA has not had a favorable start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since her debut at Phoenix in March, where she suffered an early spin and later a crash. She participated in the race at Rockingham last weekend but once again had to bow out due to a crash, though this time she was the one being collected in it.

Ad

Due to this, she had been receiving backlash, where a fan wrote:

"Are you disappointed in the truth? These cars are expensive and she’s unproven."

The driver of the #98 car swiftly stepped up to defend Legge against people who were putting down female drivers.

"It’s wild to me how many grown men talk badly about bad ass girls like this. Does it make them feel more manly from the couch or something?" he wrote in an X post.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Marco Andretti, along with 26 rest of the IndyCar drivers, will battle it out on May 4 at Barber Motorsports Park, whereas Katherine Legge will be back on track much sooner i.e., on April 26th at the Talladega Superspeedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.