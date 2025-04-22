Marco Andretti's fiancée shares adorable pictures as Mario Andretti meets his great-granddaughter on Easter

IndyCar royalty Marco Andretti's fiancée, Billie Jo Powers, uploaded an Instagram post on April 21, 2025, with pictures of her daughter Miura’s first Easter. Former F1 and IndyCar champion Mario Andretti featured in a couple of photos as he met his great-granddaughter to celebrate the holiday.

Billie Jo Powers shared a carousel of 18 photos on Instagram and tagged Miura Andretti's account as a collaborator. Most of the images were of Marco Andretti's fiancée and Miura sharing wholesome moments during the holiday. There were a few family pictures of Marco, Billie, and their newborn.

The carousel also featured a couple of photos where Mario Andretti can be spotted next to Miura. The 10th image was taken outdoors as Billie Jo lowered Miura towards the former IndyCar champion and Mario kissed his great-granddaughter while sitting in a car.

The second-last image was of Mario Andretti playing with Miura as the newborn sat on the couch, looking curiously at the man who began the racing legacy of the Andretti family. Towards the end, there were a few portrait images of Marco Andretti's daughter as well.

Billie Jo Powers flaunted a baby pink dress layered with a white shirt, whereas Miura was dressed in a floral outfit layered with a baby pink cardigan. Mario Andretti wore a grey shirt paired with blue denim. The caption of the post read:

“First Easter with our greatest blessing! 🤍🐣”

Marco Andretti and Billie Jo Powers welcomed their firstborn into the world in September of last year. The IndyCar driver's fiancée uploaded a post about the same, which read:

“Miura Micah Andretti. God's greatest gift! Our perfect little angel arrived 9.17.24 No words could ever describe the love that we feel finally having her in our arms. Our greatest blessing!!!”

Marco and Billie Jo got engaged a few months before the delivery of Miura as the Andretti Global driver proposed to his long-time girlfriend during the 2024 Indy 500 weekend.

Al Unser Jr recalls Mario Andretti's close relationship with his family

Mario Andretti and Al Unser Jr’s father raced together for the same team in IndyCar. The legendary racers were honored at last weekend's Long Beach Grand Prix, where they were the co-grand marshals.

As the two were honored at the 50th Anniversary Long Beach race, Al Unser Jr was questioned on the Pit Pass Indy podcast what it was like to share the stage with Mario Andretti. He replied:

“I think it's great. I love hanging out with Mario. He's definitely a character that my family, I grew up with and him being teammates with my dad,” (9:25 onwards)

“You know, we've known... Our families have known each other for many, many years. And for us to go up and for both of us to have the success that we did here at Long Beach and then to be honored is a great honor and I love being next to him...... he is a true legend,” he added.

Unser Jr is the most successful driver around the circuit with six wins, while Andretti has four (three in IndyCar and one in F1).

