Marco Andretti's girlfriend Billie Jo Powers shares adorable snap of daughter's 'bow hair' as she naps

Former IndyCar star Marco Andretti's girlfriend Billie Jo Powers recently shared an adorable snap of their daughter Miura on her social media. Andretti's daughter recently turned four months old.

Third-generation racing driver Marco Andretti is currently transitioning his career focus from the open-wheel circuits of IndyCar to stock-car racing. The 37-year-old, a two-time IndyCar race winner, has now shifted gears to compete part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series.

While Marco navigates this career transition, his personal life has also seen major milestones. The racing star announced his engagement to Billie Jo Powers early last year, and the couple welcomed their first child, Miura, in September 2024.

Trending

Since Miura’s birth, Billie has been keeping fans updated with glimpses of their daughter. In a recent Instagram story, Billie shared a picture of her daughter napping and hair made up, with the caption:

"Bow hair don't care"

Billie Jo Powers' Instagram story

Billie Jo Powers is a model and a social media influencer with a strong presence on Instagram. She has over 300K followers on her Instagram handle, where she consistently shares glimpses of her personal life as a motorsports WAG.

Andretti and Billie Jo Powers gave birth to Miura on September 17th, 2024. Prior to their relationship. Andretti was married to Joanna Krupa's sister Marta but they broke up in 2021.

Marco Andretti's sights set on 2025 Indy 500 with MAPEI partnership

While no more a full-time driver in the series, Marco Andretti is still set to compete in the iconic Indianapolis 500 race this year. Earlier this month, it was announced that Andretti will make his 20th attempt at the race, piloting the No. 98 Andretti Global Honda with MAPEI as the primary sponsor.

Sharing his excitement for their collaboration for the 2025 Indy 500, MAPEI North America CEO and President Luigi Di Geso said in a press release (via Forbes):

"Performance, precision and passion — these values unite MAPEI and Andretti Global. With Marco Andretti in the No. 98 and Kyle Kirkwood in the No. 27, we are poised for another thrilling season in 2025."

Marco Andretti has competed in 19 Indianapolis 500 races since his debut in 2006, earning five top-five finishes. Andretti’s best performance at the Indianapolis 500 came in 2006, his rookie year, when he nearly secured victory, finishing second.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback