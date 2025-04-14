Marco Andretti's sixth sense strikes as Tony Stewart wins NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas

IndyCar and NASCAR driver Marco Andretti reacted to racing legend Tony Stewart taking his first NHRA Top Fuel race win at the Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas. The third-generation Andretti revealed how he expected the victory this weekend based on their conversation the week before.

Stewart won the Top Fuel race on the Las Vegas strip with a time of 3.870 seconds at 317.42 mph. He beat Antron Brown, Justin Ashley, and Jasmine Salinas to taste victory in yet another racing category, having won three NASCAR Cup Series championships and an IndyCar title.

Marco Andretti, who has raced against Tony Stewart in the Superstar Racing Experience (a racing league co-founded by Stewart), reacted to the victory on X.

"Boom !!!!! 🏆 TonyStewart It was only a matter of time. I knew you were winning this weekend after hearing from you last weekend. So awesome," the 37-year-old wrote.

Stewart began competing in the Top Fuel category in 2024, replacing his wife, Leah Pruett. He was overwhelmed after his first NHRA victory on Sunday, which came after nearly half a decade in the premier drag racing series.

"It’s unreal. I haven’t been around NHRA that long, about five years and I realized it takes a lot," he said via Las Vegas Review-Journal. "It takes a long time to win a race in this series. Everything in my career, I’ve never had to wait over a year to win a race. I always figured it out in my first year, but I’m just very appreciative."

Marco Andretti eyes maiden Indy 500 win in his 20th attempt

Marco Andretti will return for his 20th attempt at the Indy 500 in May this year. The 37-year-old will pilot the No. 98 Honda for Andretti Global, the IndyCar team his father, Michael Andretti, owned before relinquishing control last year. The 2020 pole-sitter will be the team's fourth entry alongside full-time drivers Kyle Kirkwood, Colton Herta, and Marcus Ericsson.

Team COO Rob Edwards explained to RACER why Andretti returning for a one-off Indy 500 can only benefit them.

"He has a lot of experience at Indianapolis, and I think we all see benefits in running an extra car in Indy and the extra data, information, opportunity to try things, opportunities to work together," Edwards said.

"I think the continuity with Marco, as opposed to introducing someone new in that fourth car, has a lot of benefits," he added. "So with him, and giving him a good opportunity, and he working together with the regular three drivers, should help us get the result that we obviously want to get there."

Marco Andretti's best result at the Greatest Spectacle of Racing came on his debut in 2006. He would have sealed the win if not for Sam Hornish Jr.'s final push down the main straight. Alas, the 'Andretti Curse' continued!

