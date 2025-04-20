Marco Andretti seemingly laughs off Martin Brundle's gridwalk failure ft. Usher at F1's Saudi Arabian GP

IndyCar royalty Marco Andretti reacted to Martin Brundle’s F1 grid walk shenanigans at the Saudi Arabian GP as the Sky Sports F1 host was ignored by singer Usher. The IndyCar driver uploaded a tweet about the same on April 20, 2025.

Brundle, as usual, took to the start to finish straight for the grid walk before the race, where he talks about the driver's starting position and catches up with team personnel and celebrities for a conversation. At the Saudi Arabian F1 GP, he spotted musician Usher at the track and moved towards him for a conversation.

However, the Sky Sports F1 host was denied the opportunity by the singer and his bodyguard. Andretti shared a hilarious response to the same, detailing how it might be the hardest job on the planet.

Although Andretti didn't mention Brundle’s name in the tweet, it was the hot topic going on at that moment, and even the comments in the tweet referred to the incident with Usher.

“There may be no harder job than the grid walk trying to interview people that are just wandering around denying interviews 😂😂🤦🏻‍♂️,” read Marco Andretti's tweet.

As Brundle saw Usher on the grid during the grid walk, he said:

“I think we saw Usher coming down here. I don't know if we're going to get anywhere near him, but we'll give it a try.”

As the host tried to get a few words from the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show performer, Usher ignored Brundle, and then a bodyguard came in between the two to suggest that there won't be any interviews. Brundle, after the rejection for the interview, said:

“Okay, no worries. We'd have loved to have talked to him and see what he feels about all of this.”

However, this wasn't the first time that Martin Brundle was ignored by a celebrity during the grid walk. Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe at the Monaco GP and British model Cara Delevingne at the British GP have previously ignored Brundle during the grid walks.

Will Power explained the importance of the Indy 500 open test for drivers like Marco Andretti

Marco Andretti retired from a full-time IndyCar seat at the end of the 2020 IndyCar season. However, he continues to participate in the Indy 500 as a one-off entry. The Indy 500 open test is set to take place from April 23 to April 24, where Andretti will be participating in the Andretti Global car.

Will Power on the Pit Pass Indy podcast detailed how important it is for one-off drivers like Marco Andretti to participate in the test, as he said:

“I think for those guys who aren't full-season drivers, it's very critical. It's a daunting place. You certainly gotta understand the speeds and the risks involved, get yourself comfortable. So yeah, it is good for everyone to be out there together.” (21:35 onwards)

Marco Andretti will drive the No. 98 Andretti Global car for the 109th running of the Indy 500, and his entry is sponsored by global chemical manufacturer MAPEI.

