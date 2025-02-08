Marco Andretti sends Super Bowl Day invitation to fans, hopes for Philadelphia Eagles' 7-year-old victory repeat

IndyCar driver Marco Andretti shared an update on his social media account on February 7, as he invited his fans for a special meet-up after the 2025 Super Bowl. However, the meet-up will only happen if the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl as Andretti hopes for the Birds to repeat the seven years old victory.

Marco took to social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that he had a great time meeting the fans the last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl. The tweet, which was later shared on his Instagram handle, highlighted that Marco would meet the fans at the Nazareth Circle after the game if the Eagles win.

“I said this at halftime the last time the birds won the Super Bowl in 2018 and it was a blast seeing everyone... Let’s meet at the Nazareth circle to hang for an hour after the game if they win again!! 🦅 #SuperBowl .”

Marco Andretti is a true Philadelphia Eagles fan and uploaded a similar tweet during the halftime of the 2018 Super Bowl. Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in 2018 and won the Super Bowl as Andretti's tweet from the halftime read,

“If eagles win party at Naz circle”

A lot of people showed up and Marco Andretti did pose with the fans and uploaded a picture from the meetup on his X account.

The 59th Super Bowl will be played between AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9, at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans. The two teams faced each other during the 2023 Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won by 38-35.

Marco Andretti's 2025 Indy 500 entry secured with MAPEI sponsoring the entry

Marco Andretti retired from the full-time IndyCar driver role after the 2020 season, and since then has been participating as a part-time entry with Andretti Global for just the Indy 500. The American secured a drive for the 2025 Indy 500 for Andretti with the chemical manufacturing brand MAPEI sponsoring the entry.

Speaking about the partnership with MAPEI, Doug Bresnahan, Chief Commercial Officer at Andretti Global said (via Forbes),

“Our partnership with MAPEI over the 2024 season was such an excellent addition to our Andretti IndyCar program.”

“The constant of the MAPEI brand on Kyle Kirkwood’s No. 27 throughout the full season paired with MAPEI’s increased presence as the primary partner for Marco Andretti’s No. 98 at the 2024 Indianapolis 500 was the perfect way for our team to expose a new partner to all the great opportunities the NTT IndyCar Series has to offer, and we are honored to have MAPEI back on board in 2025 for what is sure be another exciting season.”

The 2025 Indy 500 will be Marco Andretti's 20th consecutive entry at the greatest spectacle in racing. It will be the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 as the race will be held on May 25th.

