Marco Andretti shares adorable glimpse of daughter Miura's first flight

IndyCar driver Marco Andretti uploaded a story on his Instagram on January 22, 2025, as he shared the pictures from his daughter Miura's first flight. The Andretti Global driver uploaded a couple of stories, one showcasing how his fiancée Billie Jo Powers celebrated the occasion and the other of their daughter enjoying the flight.

The first story uploaded by Andretti was of the decor inside the airplane that celebrated Miura's first flight. It included a bunch of balloons in pink, white, beige, and golden colors with the biggest balloon reading:

“Miura’s First Flight N800MA.”

Screengrab of Marco Andretti's Instagram story (@marcoandretti)

The next story was a video captured by the 37-year-old where Miura comfortably sat in her mother’s lap. It first showcased Miura and Powers and later shifted the focus to the 4-month-old as she smiled. Per the caption, the video was possibly taken after the flight landed:

“Little lady loved flying”

Still from Marco Andretti's Instagram story (@marcoandretti)

Marco Andretti and Billie Jo Powers got engaged in early 2024 as the IndyCar driver revealed the same at the 2024 Indy 500. He posted a picture of the ring on his fiancée's hand on Instagram with the caption:

“We were waiting until after Indy to announce some exciting news that happened earlier in the year!”

A few months after the engagement, the two welcomed Miura into their lives on September 17, 2024, and posted about it on Instagram. The post read:

“Miura Micah Andretti. God's greatest gift! Our perfect little angel arrived 9.17.24 No words could ever describe the love that we feel finally having her in our arms. Our greatest blessing!!!”

Andretti moved away from a full-time IndyCar role in 2021 but continues as a part-time entry for Andretti Global.

Marco Andretti secured a 2025 Indy 500 entry with MAPEI

Ever since stepping away from the full-time IndyCar driver role, Marco Andretti has been participating in every Indy 500 race without fail. 2025 will be no different as he secured his Indy 500 drive for Andretti Global with MAPEI sponsoring the same.

MAPEI is a chemical manufacturing brand that also sponsored Andretti's 2024 Indy 500 drive and will be the full-time sponsor for Kyle Kirkwood's 2025 IndyCar season entry. Speaking about the MAPEI partnership, the Chief Commercial Officer at Andretti Global, Doug Bresnahan said (via Andretti Global):

“Our partnership with MAPEI over the 2024 season was such an excellent addition to our Andretti IndyCar program.”

“The constant of the MAPEI brand on Kyle Kirkwood’s No. 27 throughout the full season paired with MAPEI’s increased presence as the primary partner for Marco Andretti’s No. 98 at the 2024 Indianapolis 500 was the perfect way for our team to expose a new partner to all the great opportunities the NTT IndyCar Series has to offer, and we are honored to have MAPEI back on board in 2025 for what is sure be another exciting season.”

Michael Andretti's son's best Indy 500 finish came on his debut race at the greatest spectacle in racing in 2006 where he finished P2.

