  Marco Andretti shares adorable photo from dad Michael Andretti's birthday celebration

Marco Andretti shares adorable photo from dad Michael Andretti's birthday celebration

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Oct 06, 2025 16:11 GMT
&quot;The Lionheart&quot; Premiere - 2023 Tribeca Festival - Source: Getty
Michael, Marco and Marco Andretti at "The Lionheart" Premiere - 2023 Tribeca Festival - Source: Getty

IndyCar star Marco Andretti celebrated his father, Michael’s, birthday and shared images from the same on his social media accounts. IndyCar veteran Michael Andretti turned 63 years old on October 5, 2025, and his son Marco celebrated his birthday with the family.

Michael Andretti is the second-generation driver of motorsports royalty, the Andretti family. It all began with Mario Andretti, who is an IndyCar and F1 World champion. Mario's son Michael followed in his father's footsteps and won the 1991 Champ car (now IndyCar) championship.

Michael Andretti also set up the iconic IndyCar team, now known as Andretti Global. Michael's son, Marco, also followed the race heritage of the family, and has been racing in IndyCar for two decades.

As Michael Andretti turned 63, his son Marco took to the social media platform X and wished his father a happy birthday, uploading an image of Michael with his daughter Miura Micah Andretti sitting on his lap. Marco Andretti and his fiancée Billie Jo Powers, were blessed with their first child last year, and they celebrated her first birthday in September 2025.

Marco Andretti also uploaded an image from his father Michael's birthday celebrations on October 6; the racing father-son duo, along with Miura, enjoyed their time in the swimming pool. The caption detailed how Marco’s daughter loves being in the pool, as it read,

“We couldn’t get lil miss Mi out of the pool. Fun day celebrating @michaelandretti ‘s bday.”
Marco Andretti retired from his full-time IndyCar career at the end of the 2020 season, but continues to race in the iconic Indy 500 as a one-off entry for Andretti Global. Michael Andretti, on the other hand, was the CEO of Andretti Global until the end of the 2024 season, but decided to part ways with the team ahead of the 2025 season and sold majority shares.

Marco Andretti’s fiancée, Billie Jo, shares an update about their daughter turning one

Marco Andretti proposed to his girlfriend, Billie Jo, during the 2024 Indy 500 weekend and just months after, welcomed their daughter, Miura Micah Andretti, into the world on September 17. Marco and his fiancée, Billie Jo, have been sharing updates about Miura on their social media accounts.

Billie Jo Powers uploaded a post about Miura turning one year old last month, shared a carousel of twenty images from the birthday celebrations, and tagged Marco as a collaborator. The caption of the post read,

“The Best FIRST Birthday I could have ever dreamed of for our angel! This past year has changed our lives in the most beautiful way - truly a dream come true. Today and every day, we celebrate the incredible blessing you are. Forever our greatest gift! You are SO loved!!! Our Sweet ONE.”

Marco Andretti entered the 2025 Indy 500 with MAPEI as his primary sponsor, but crashed out of the race on the first racing lap.

Pranay Bhagi

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
