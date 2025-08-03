Marco Andretti shares adorable snaps of daughter Miura ahead of her 1st birthday 

Andretti Global driver Marco Andretti recently shared pictures of his daughter, Miura. Billie Jo and Marco welcomed their daughter in September 2024.The third generation Andretti hails from the famous Andretti family, which is well established and respected in motorsports. His father, Micheal Andretti, has a huge racing empire spanning into various divisions of motorsports like IndyCar, Formula E, and many more. Meanwhile his grandfather, Mario Andretti, won the famous Indy 500. Notably, Marco has been making a name for himself in motorsports since 2006.On Sunday, August 3, the Andretti Global driver shared pictures of their daughter Miura via his X account. He shared various pictures of him, his wife and his daughter shopping for new shoes. The baby was seen dressed in a pink onesie. He wrote in the caption:&quot;First (and hopefully last) pair of red bottoms. 👠😂 Miura is ready for her 1st bday next month.&quot;The couple announced the birth of their daughter on September 17 last year via an Instagram post. Earlier in the same year, the couple had announced their engagement after the Indianapolis 500.As for their careers, Marco Andretti recently took part in the Indianapolis 500, marking his 20th start at the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'. His race ended prematurely after he made contact with Alexander Rossi on Lap one of the 200 lap race.Billie Jo Power, on the other hand, is signed to a modeling agency called Talent Group. She also has over 36k Instagram followers, with whom she shares about her adventures with family and friends.Marco Andretti talks about driving for Andretti Global after changes in the managementMarco Andretti recently spoke about driving for the team after the change in management that took place in September 2024. Michael Andretti stepped down as the CEO of the company and chairman of the Andretti group and is currently serving as a strategic advisor for the company.While talking to Bob Pockrass, the #98 Andretti Global driver was questioned if driving for the team felt different, as his father, Michael, was no longer the CEO. He responded by saying, (via Bob Pockrass on X)&quot;Actually no, there's like still a bunch of the same people in the paddock, so it, nothing is really different right now...Well, we always looked at it as business anyway. That's why I was able to work for 20 years. Because yeah, we don't. You know, we try not to pull a family card on either side so.&quot;Michael Andretti handed over the team to Dan Towriss, who previously occupied the role of financial service advisor.