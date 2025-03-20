Marco Andretti shares a loving message for IndyCar legend Dan Wheldon's son Oliver on his 14th birthday

Marco Andretti shared a warm birthday wish for late IndyCar legend Dan Wheldon's younger son Oliver Wheldon on Wednesday. Oliver is a junior development driver for Andretti Global, the IndyCar team that Marco's father, Michael Andretti brought to glory after buying a stake in it in 2002.

Marco shared the birthday wish via his Instagram story. He posted an older photo of them with him in his IndyCar racing suit. He wrote:

"Happy bday @oliver.wheldon Love ya bud!"

A snapshot of Marco Andretti's Instagram story (@marcoandretti)

Like his two-time Indy 500-winning dad, Oliver Wheldon is on his way up to IndyCar, with older brother Sebastian Wheldon leading by example. The siblings won the Skip Barber Race Series titles in consecutive years. Oliver built on Sebastian's 2023 title win by securing the crown in the final race of the 2024 season.

Marco Andretti shared a good relationship with their dad, Dan Wheldon, who passed away after sustaining "unsurvivable" injuries in a horrendous Lap 11 crash in the 2011 IndyCar race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

On the morning of that fateful race, Wheldon had signed a multi-year deal with Andretti Autosport (now Andretti Global) to replace the NASCAR-bound Danica Patrick and partner up with Marco Andretti, the driver who replaced him in 2006 when he left the team for Chip Ganassi Racing.

IndyCar honors Dan Wheldon and his family at the 2025 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Dan Wheldon with his wife Susie and kids at the 95th Indianapolis 500 Mile Race Trophy Presentation - Source: Getty

Dan Wheldon, who was born in the UK, called St. Petersburg, Florida, his second home. He won the inaugural race on the streets of St. Petersburg in 2005 and went on to win his only IndyCar championship that year with Andretti Green Racing (now Andretti Global).

Wheldon's teammates Tony Kanaan, Dario Franchitti, and Bryan Herta finished right behind him to give the then-Michael Andretti-owned team a historic 1-2-3-4. Turn 10, where Wheldon made a brave overtake for the win, was named after him - the "Dan Wheldon Way".

On the 20th anniversary of his win, IndyCar gave his wife Susie and older son Sebastian ceremonial pre-race roles. Sebastian, who has yet to get a regular driver's license, drove the pace car before Lap 1, and Susie was given the honor to wave the green flag that kicked off the race.

Susie Wheldon said via the Firestone GP of St. Petersburg website.

"To be here with Sebastian and Oliver 20 years later - and for Sebastian to be driving a pace car in the parade lap - is really a full circle moment."

"And I am honored to wave the green flag for the start of the race. I have to thank Kim (Green) and Kevin (Savoree) and the entire IndyCar family for always making the boys and I feel supported. We are looking forward to an exciting race weekend."

Sebastian shared a sweet Instagram post after wrapping up the special weekend where his late father was honored. Dan Wheldon's legacy carries on as his sons serve the team with whom he recorded his biggest wins.

