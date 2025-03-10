Marco Andretti shares powerful message for $342.4B-worth Elon Musk as SpaceX eyes the "impossible"

IndyCar driver Marco Andretti reacted to SpaceX's recent space shenanigans as he responded to space-related content creator Marcus House’s tweet about the SpaceX rockets. Elon Musk’s company made the successful move to catch the Super Heavy Rocket, which led to a chain of comments, including Marco Andretti's.

$342.4 billion worth Elon Musk (according to Forbes), the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and social media platform X, is known to be keen to implement sustainable Space programs as well as take human civilization on Mars. The Space agency has been conducting test flights for the Super Heavy Rockets and the Starship.

The Starship is the spacecraft that is supposed to take humans to Mars and is currently in the testing stage. The Super Heavy Rockets are the propulsion system that ejects the Starship out of the earth's gravitational pull, and then, following the sustainable space program vision, comes back and lands on the dock for future use.

While Elon Musk faces the daunting task of improving the Starship following the recent blow up 10 minutes into the flight, the Super Heavy Rockets continue to work as they're designed to. As SpaceX’s social media accounts on X posted an update about “the third successful return to launch site and catch of the Super Heavy rocket”, Marcus House reacted and highlighted the progress made by the agency in recent years. His tweet read,

“How crazy is it that this is almost "normal". When SpaceX first mentioned they would try to catch vehicles out of the sky a few years back, it seemed ridiculous. Still does, but now it is reality.”

The third-generation IndyCar driver from the Andretti family, Marco, reacted to House’s tweet and quoted Elon Musk as he said,

“If you think something is impossible, don’t disturb the person who is doing it.” Cc @elonmusk”

Marco Andretti retired from the full-time IndyCar role but continues to participate in the Indy 500 as a one-off entry with Andretti Global. The 37-year-old recently secured his drive for the 2025 Indy 500.

Marco Andretti secures a seat for the 109th running of the Indy 500 with MAPEI

MAPEI is a global chemical manufacturing brand and will be sponsoring Marco Andretti's entry into the 2025 Indy 500 with Andretti Global. MAPEI also continues its partnership with Kyle Kirkwood and will be seen on the No.27 car.

Speaking about the Andretti and Kyle Kirkwood partnership with MAPEI, Andretti Global's Chief Commercial Officer, Doug Bresnahan, said (via Forbes)

“The constant of the MAPEI brand on Kyle Kirkwood’s No. 27 throughout the full season paired with MAPEI’s increased presence as the primary partner for Marco Andretti’s No. 98 at the 2024 Indianapolis 500 was the perfect way for our team to expose a new partner to all the great opportunities the NTT IndyCar Series has to offer, and we are honored to have MAPEI back on board in 2025 for what is sure be another exciting season.”

Marco Andretti hasn't won the Indy 500, and the closest he came to winning was on his debut at the IMS, where he finished P2.

