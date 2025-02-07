Recently, Michael Andretti became a grandparent with his son Marco Andretti welcoming his daughter Miura Andretti, a few months ago. Similarly, his sibling Marissa Andretti became a parent on January 31 and was flooded with congratulatory messages including his brother's two-word reaction.

The 62-year-old has five children from three marriages. Marco is his first child, with Marissa being born three years later. In 1996, he divorced his first wife Sandra Spinozzi, and married Leslie Wood a year later, with whom he had one son.

Marco was the first one to break into the IndyCar scene, continuing the family's tradition of racing. On the other hand, Marissa is Andretti Global's vice president and went into the family business.

The 34-year-old recently welcomed her first child with Gregory Mosely on January 31. The couple named their son Everett Michael Mosely and shared the newborn's photos and videos on Instagram.

"Grateful to share we welcomed our little blessing earth side at 2:37am on 1/31 and have been beyond obsessed ever since!"

The comments section of this announcement was flooded with congratulatory messages, and Marco Andretti also left a two-word comment:

"My pal."

In the racing sphere, the 37-year-old driver will make his 20th start in the Indianapolis 500.

Marco Andretti will drive in the 2025 Indianapolis 500

Marco Andretti has raced under the Andretti banner in IndyCar for all of his career. Though he retired from a full-time IndyCar role after the 2020 season, he has been participating in the premier event of the series as a separate entry with his family-owned team.

The two-time race winner was on the pole in the 2020 edition of the Indy 500 but finished 13th. His best shot at winning the race came back in 2006 when he lost the lead on the homestretch on the final lap to Sam Hornish Jr.

Despite this, Andretti Global COO Rob Edwards is assertive that the veteran's presence would help the team at the Indianapolis 500 (via Racer):

"He has a lot of experience at Indianapolis, and I think we all see benefits in running an extra car in Indy and the extra data, information, opportunity to try things, opportunities to work together. I think the continuity with Marco, as opposed to introducing someone new in that fourth car, has a lot of benefits. So with him, and giving him a good opportunity, and he in working together with the regular three drivers, should help us get the result that we obviously want to get there."

The 2025 Indy 500 will be held on May 25.

