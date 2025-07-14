Marco Andretti slams repeat offender Santino Ferrucci for ruining 2 drivers' IndyCar races

Santino Ferrucci has been looming in the discussions due to his driving standards, and now Marco Andretti has joined the fray due to the 27-year-old's antics at the Race 2 at Iowa Speedway. The AJ Foyt Racing driver had multiple incidents during the 275-lap race and was called out by the seasoned veteran for his driving after ruining a pair of IndyCar drivers' races in the two weeks.

Ferrucci has often been regarded as a driver who needs to fight tooth and nail to get past. While this reputation has made drivers not want to go wheel-to-wheel with him, more often than not, the Woodbury-born driver was found to be on the receiving end of the blame.

Following suit with his notorious reputation, Ferrucci first had an incident with Christian Rasmussen in the first half of the race. He was battling the Ed Carpenter Racing driver and banged his tire walls with the No. 21 driver in an unprovoked manner.

This was called out by Marco Andretti, who shared his frustration on X after witnessing the incident:

"Frustrating to watch guys opening their hands with someone sitting outside of them. That will bite eventually."

However, Ferrucci's trend of ruining drivers' races continued from the Mid-Ohio Grand Prix weekend, where he had managed to intimidate Conor Daly. But this time around, it was Andretti star Colton Herta's time.

The 25-year-old turned in for the corner, but the AJFR driver went in deep, leading Herta to collide with the rear-end of the No. 14 car and lose heaps of time in the process. This action was again called out by Andretti, who wrote on Instagram:

"The driving standards are getting so frustrating to watch and it's the same few guys week in and week out! Have to call this stuff especially on ovals!"

Marco Andretti's Instagram story on July 13 | Source: Instagram/@marcoandretti

The Race 2 at Iowa Speedway was won by Alex Palou, but the Spaniard's race victory was paired with its fair share of luck as Team Penske looked to be the faster outfit.

Marco Andretti gives his verdict on the Driver of the Day at the Race 2 in Iowa Speedway

Marco Andretti at the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

While Will Power and Scott McLaughlin's race came to an early end, Josef Newgarden remained the sole Team Penske flag bearer. Moreover, he led a considerable portion of the race, despite falling a lap behind due to an untimely caution period caused by Marcus Ericsson.

Though he was able to recover from the safety car caused by Ericsson, Newgarden fell prey to the same trap in the latter half of the race when Colton Herta suffered a similar retirement. This plunged him down the field, from where he was unable to recover to the lead owing to the scarcity of laps remaining.

But, Josef Newgarden was the driver of the day in many people's eyes, including Marco Andretti, who wrote:

"Awesome drive @josefnewgarden!! Drive of the day regardless."

Newgarden's unfortunate pit stop timings meant that Team Penske's inability to win a race has continued this year.

