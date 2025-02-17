Marcus Armstrong takes a dig at Josef Newgarden with hilarious impersonation of the 2x Indy 500 winner

Marcus Armstrong took a hilarious dig at two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden for an interview answer he found unimpressive. The 24-year-old also impersonated Newgarden before that moment.

Armstrong told NASCAR and IndyCar reporter Bob Pockrass on why fans should root for him:

"Fans should root for me because firstly, I am sponsored by Root Insurance (points to the Root logo on his racing suit). Second reason they should root for me is because ... well, for performance reasons. And third reason, because I'm like kind of cool? I don't know," he said with a loud laugh.

Amstrong then asked Pockrass how Newgarden had answered the same question and followed up with a hilarious impersonation of the Team Penske driver.

"What did Newgarden say for this? Because I'm American?"

Pockrass let out a chuckle before recalling Josef Newgarden's answer, wherein he tried to convince fans to root for him because he was a "passionate" racer. Marcus Armstrong looked underwhelmed by the two-time champ's answer.

"Oh well, that's pretty ... that's a worse answer than mine," the 24-year-old said.

The difference in the two drivers' IndyCar experience is immense. While Josef Newgarden enters his 14th season this year, it's Marcus Armstrong's third (and second full-time).

The New Zealand driver signed with Meyer Shank Racing for the 2025 season after spending two seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Marcus Armstrong counts on Helio Castroneves' advice for success at the Indy 500

NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

During IndyCar's 2025 content days, Marcus Armstrong revealed how his first interactions with Helio Castroneves, a co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing, went.

The Kiwi driver emphasized how he'd love to take advice from his four-time Indy 500-winning boss for the 109th running of the Greatest Spectacle of Racing in May.

"There's a lot of good brains in the room from a technical standpoint. Good drivers, as well. Helio for sure offers a different perspective.

"He's a hilarious guy, and I've really enjoyed the interactions that we've had so far. We haven't properly talked about Indy (500) yet, but I'm sure he's going to be offering some great advice," Armstrong said, as quoted by ASAP Sports.

Jumping from Chip Ganassi Racing to Meyer Shank Racing won't bring a world of difference for Armstrong. The teams have entered a technical alliance starting with the 2025 season, with the top-performing CGR agreeing to give technical support to MSR.

There's one front where Marcus Armstrong could face a challenge. His trainer and physio, Angela Cullen, who was by Lewis Hamilton's during his time at Mercedes, is reportedly returning to the seven-time F1 champ's side to ring in his new era with Ferrari.

