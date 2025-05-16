Marcus Ericsson unveils special tribute helmet for Swedish DJ Avicii ahead of Indy 500

Marcus Ericsson has unveiled his special tribute helmet for the Swedish DJ Avicii, which the Andretti driver will wear at this year's Indy 500. The 34-year-old also shared the emotional story of his admiration for the late music producer, who hails from the same country as himself.

Marcus Ericsson shared the special helmet design that he will be sporting for the 109th running of the Indy 500 in May, which features a tribute for the Swedish DJ and music producer, Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name, Avicii. The musician died by suicide in 2018, at the age of just 28.

While sharing his new helmet design for the Indy 500, Ericsson shared his love for Avicii, while also ranking him as 'one of the most talented artists ever to come out of Sweden'. Through the post, the former F1 driver also revealed his support for the Tim Bergling foundation, which was created by Bergling's family after his death to support people with mental health issues.

"Proud to pay tribute to @Avicii who I looked up to a lot growing up. One of the most talented artists ever to come out of 🇸🇪. And to support the Tim Bergling Foundation in the fight against mental health issues and mental wellbeing."

Marcus Ericsson will be eyeing up another historic day for himself at this year's Indy 500, given the Swedish driver's terrific record at the IMS. The 34-year-old claimed the victory at the historic race back in 2022, when he was with Chip Ganassi Racing, and also backed in up with a second-place finish in 2023.

Ericsson has had an ordinary start to the 2025 IndyCar season in his second year with Andretti, with his best result coming in round 1 at St. Petersburg, where he finished sixth. He will be hoping to become the first driver since Takuma Sato in 2017 to win the Indy 500 with Andretti.

Marcus Ericsson shares a message with his fans ahead of the Indy 500

Marcus Ericsson with Andretti at the Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Marcus Ericsson shared a message to his fans ahead of this year's Indy 500, as the Swede claimed that the IMS was 'a place unlike any other in the world'. The IndyCar star also shared how winning the event in 2022 changed his life, and what the achievement means to the drivers in the sport.

While sharing a letter to his fans ahead of the historic event, Ericsson shared what winning the Indy 500 meant to him back in 2022.

"The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is more than just a racetrack — it’s a place unlike any other in the world," said Ericsson. [via FOX Sports]

"Winning the Indy 500 was a dream come true for me. It changed my life forever. That’s the power of this race. We spend the entire season working toward this one moment, and to achieve it means everything." he added.

Practice for the 109th running of the Indy 500 has already commenced on Tuesday, May 12, with the race scheduled for May 25. Will Power had set the pace early on in practice 1, but reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou was quickest in practice 2, while reigning Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden topped the timing sheets in practice 3.

