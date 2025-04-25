Marcus Ericsson breaks down Indy 500 Open Test experience 

Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson spoke about his experience at the open testing that took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The testing was conducted as a part of the procedure to prepare for the upcoming 109th running of Indianapolis 500, which takes place on May 25.

From the two-day testing, Marcus Ericsson uploaded a series of pictures of himself umping into his car to prepare for the lap. He also uploaded pictures of posing with Marcus Ericsson Prairie Farms Premium strawberry milkshake, captioning them:

"Oh it's great to be back @indianapolismotorspeedway🤩. A good couple days of testing. Car is fast. Bring on May #INDY500 #ME28 #INDYCAR #IsItMayYet @andrettiindy @hondaracing_us 📸@realalexfrick"

The 34-year-old Swedish driver ended his first day of testing on April 23 in ninth place, reaching a speed of 222.505 mph. On the next day, he completed the testing in 12th place, setting in a lap at 230.075 mph.

During his previous outing on the track in 2022, Ericsson had won the Indy 500 with his former team, Chip Ganassi Racing. During the 2024 race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Andretti global driver was involved in a lap 1 incident involving Tom Blomqvist, ending his run prematurely.

Marcus Ericsson speaks about his move from Sweden to Indiana

Marcus Ericsson opened up about his move from Sweden to the heart of IndyCar, Indiana, having moved to the Hoosier state.

The Sweden-born, raised in Kumla, spent most of his life there. He spoke about the move in an interview with Dough Boles, the IMS president and host of Dough and the drivers.

Ericsson opened up about how much he had grown to love the midwest. A clipping for the interview was posted on X by Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the caption:

"Indy is home for @ericsson_marcus 🏡The Swedish driver has learned to love the Hoosier State, and he explains on the latest episode of @jdouglas4 and Drivers!"

The 34-year-old driver said in the clip:

"I love it, and my wife loves it as well. You know we have our house here in Indy, and that's the thing. Like now, in the holidays, we went back to Sweden and Denmark and was spending time there with family, but I just couldn't wait to get back to Indy. You know I wanted to get back to Indy, get in my routines, in my house, and just, you know it's home for us, and we love it."

Expand Tweet

Marcus Ericsson is currently gearing up for the upcoming race at Barber Motorsports Park scheduled for May 4.

