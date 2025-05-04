Marcus Ericsson breaks down P23 in qualifying at Barber with straightforward insight 

Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson recently shared an Instagram post with his followers. He uploaded a post about his qualifying at the Barber Motorsports Park after he qualified in 23rd place on Saturday, May 3.

Ericcson qualified in 23rd place after he spun and almost crashed during the practice session earlier in the day, which could have potentially impacted his qualifying. He posted a carousel of pictures on his Instagram after the qualifying with the caption:

"P 23 in qualifying 🤦. Got some work ahead of us tomorrow. Long race and a lots of new tires to play with should make it a fun one though! Lets get after it team @andrettiindy 💪 #ME28 #INDYCAR #PushPush @andrettiindy @hondaracing_us #BryantHVAC 📸@realalexfrick"

Marcus Ericsson had topped the first practice session held on Friday, May 2. However, he could not produce the same result during his qualifying session.

As for his 2025 season, it is off to a decent start as he qualified in seventh position at the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg held on March 2 and took the checkered flag one place higher in sixth position. During the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13, the Swedish driver qualified in fifth place and wrapped up the race in 21st place.

Marcus Ericsson will be looking forward to improving during the race on Sunday, May 4. He is also gearing up for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Marcus Ericsson opened up about his rollercoaster journey at the Indy 500

Marcus Ericsson recently opened up about his rollercoaster journey at the Indy 500. The former Formula One driver spoke about how he went from winning the Indy 500 to almost not qualifying the next year.

While in conversation with Douglas Boles, the president of IMS and IndyCar, on Doug and Drivers podcast last month, Ericcson was asked about his rollercoaster of a journey at the Indianapolis 500 and how it has changed his perspective towards the event.

“It was a roller coaster, to say the least, last year, and I think going through it, it was extremely tough. Like you said the last couple years before that, I was fighting for the win, and then suddenly I'm standing there with a very real chance of missing out, even making the race,” the Swedish driver replied (0:25 onwards).

Ericsson added how he has learned to appreciate the track even more, saying:

“In a way, it shows the highs and lows that the speedway brings, and it makes me now, when I look back to it and have some distance to it, it makes me appreciate the speedway and the race even more.”

Ericsson won the 2022 Indy 500 for Chip Ganassi Racing.

