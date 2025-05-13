Marcus Ericsson brings NASCAR flavour to IndyCar with special Indy 500 sponsorship

Andretti Global revealed that IndyCar star, Marcus Ericsson’s Indy 500 sponsor on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, ahead of the beginning of the practice sessions for the greatest spectacle in racing. Andretti Global's Instagram post revealed that the team has signed Allegra as a sponsor for the #28 Honda livery and also showcased the Indy 500 livery.

Marcus Ericsson, over the previous years’ Indy 500, was sponsored by Huski, a Swedish chocolate brand, and ran a red and white livery. However, it all changes with Allegra, an anti-allergic medication brand coming in as a sponsor and bringing in a loud palette of colors to the livery.

Ericsson hailed Andretti's efforts to sign Allegra as the sponsor, as he detailed how IndyCar is also moving towards NASCAR, as the sponsors on the cars are not only getting bigger, but are also ones, that are commonly recognised. Marcus Ericsson said, (via IndyStar)

“We obviously have Honda, and I drive Honda cars and represent them, so I think this is something where the fans can get connected to this, but I think there will also be a ton of people who struggle with (allergies) on a daily basis, and they may already have the connection with the brand, so that's really cool,”

“We shouldn't compare too much with NASCAR, but this is what they do really well. Of all the cars out on track, probably 90% of them are brands that people in the stands not only know, but are also huge brands,” added Ericsson

Marcus Ericsson is a former Indy 500 winner who won the greatest spectacle in racing in 2022. The Swedish driver also came within inches of winning the 2023 Indy 500, but Josef Newgarden was able to nick the win away from the Andretti Global driver and win his first-ever Indianapolis 500.

Marcus Ericsson's 2025 Allegra livery for the Indy 500 features violet, two different shades of pink, orange, and white. For the side view, the car's rear half is violet, with the driver's cockpit surrounded by pink, and the nose of the car featuring white and orange.

Marcus Ericsson on the “rollercoaster” Indy 500 ride in 2024

Marcus Ericsson won the 2022 Indy 500 with Chip Ganassi Racing, followed by finishing P2 with the team in 2023. However, the Swedish driver moved teams in 2024 and signed with Andretti Global. Ericsson had difficulty in his debut season with Andretti and barely qualified for the 2024 Indy 500. Speaking about the same, he said,

“It was a roller coaster, to say the least, last year, and I think going through it, it was extremely tough. Like you said the last couple years before that, I was fighting for the win, and then suddenly I'm standing there with a very real chance of missing out, even making the race. In a way, it shows the highs and lows that the speedway brings.” (0:25 onwards)

The 2025 Indy 500 will take place on Sunday, May 25, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

