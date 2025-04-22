Marcus Ericsson celebrates 2nd anniversary with a romantic date at favorite Indianapolis spot

The Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson recently uploaded an Instagram story featuring his wife celebrating their wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on April 17, 2023.

Ad

The 34-year-old driver and his wife, Iris Jondahl, were first spotted in the Indy 500 paddock. On 20 April, the driver posted an Instagram story featuring his wife at their favorite restaurant in Indianapolis called 'Vida' as they marked their second wedding anniversary. Iris Jondahl was seen donning a black sequin outfit. Ericsson captioned the picture with:

"Date night yesterday at our favourite Indianapolis restaurant @vida.restaurant Celeebrating our 2 year anniversary 🥰❤️ @irisjoondahl"

Ad

Trending

Marcus Ericsson via Instagram @ericsson_marcus

Iris Jondahl is a Swedish-Greek model who has made a name for herself in the modeling industry. She is currently signed to multiple modeling agencies in Greece and Bouvet Island. The model was born in Sweden but raised in Denmark with her brother. Jondahl has made several appearances in films and television series, leaving her mark on the acting industry.

Ad

As for the former F1 driver, he debuted in the IndyCar series in 2019 with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, now called Arrow McLaren. His 2025 season is off to a decent start as he qualified in the 7th position at the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and wrapped up the race in 6th place. He qualified in 5th place and took the checkered flag in 12th position during the recent Grand Prix at Long Beach.

Ad

Marcus Ericsson speaks about feelings after the Long Beach Grand Prix

The Swedish driver qualified in the top 6 for Sunday's race, but failed to capitalize on the pace. He expressed his feelings after the race.

The Andretti teammates started the same strategy of alternate tires, but after the first round of pit stops, the #28 driver found himself moving backwards in the pack. Ericsson was stuck in traffic by the end of the race and ended in 12th place.

Ad

After the race, the driver spoke to Frontstretch about his woeful weekend. He highlighted his frustration after being stuck in traffic.

“A bad day for us, but we were sort of spiraling in the wrong direction all the way through, to be honest. Disappointing. We had a lot of speed in the 28 car, but it's just stuck behind slower cars all day and it's frustrating.” Ericsson said.

Ad

He also spoke about his teammate Kyle Kirkwood's race and how he was happy for them.

“You know, I'm super happy for that group and you know, we're making progress as a team and that's really good and yeah, really happy with them. But yeah, we've got some work to do on our side.” he added

Marcus Ericsson currently stands in 12th place for the championship and will be looking forward to moving up the standings over the next few races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More