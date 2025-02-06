Marcus Ericsson drops his reaction to Will Buxton's preview of Chip Ganassi Racing

Andretti driver Marcus Ericsson reacted to a video of Will Buxton previewing Chip Ganassi Racing's upcoming season on IndyCar's official instagram account, approving of the content. Buxton recently joined the FOX Sports commentary team for the 2025 IndyCar season.

Ericsson raced for Ganassi from 2020 to 2023, before switching to Andretti in 2024. The Swede finished last season in 15th place with a solitary podium to his name.

Buxton served as a pit lane reporter for NBC, covering F1 from 2013-2017. He then joined F1TV as an analyst and host in 2018 before making the moving over to America this year.

The Briton shed light on the three main challengers for Chip Ganassi Racing, via IndyCar's official instagram page. His preview included analyzing the championship chances of Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, and Kyffin Simpson.

Trending

IndyCar shared the video along with the caption:

"Are the reigning champs still the team to beat? 🤔"

Marcus Ericsson has clearly been left impressed by FOX Sports' latest signing and approved of the style of the preview. Replying to the video about his former team, he wrote:

"Good stuff mate! More of this type of content 🙏🏻💯🤩 @indycar."

Screengrab of Ericsson's comment on Indycar's post (via @indycar)

In his preview, Buxton gave a detailed explanation as to why these three particularly could be championship contenders, starting with Palou. Buxton explained:

"Alex Palou is heading into the season looking for his third consecutive title. He is so consistent, almost perfect. But he has never won on an oval."

He then moved on to the Kiwi veteran Scott Dixon, analyzing his chances:

"The Iceman, the guy who can win the seemingly unwinnable races, you just can't discount him, ever.

The Greatest of his generation, one of the Greatest of all time and still as keen today as ever he was," he added.

Moving on to Simpson, Buxton said:

"This will be just his second season in IndyCar but there is no better team and no better teammate [Dixon] for him to learn from as he sets himself up to become a challenger."

Chip Ganassi Racing finished the 2024 season in first place as Alex Palou defended his championship. The team has won 15 championships in the IndyCar series, making it one of the most successful in the sport's history.

Marcus Ericsson to help Cadillac's F1 project by testing race simulators

Marcus Ericsson at the GMR Grand Prix, 2023 - Source: Getty

Marcus Ericsson has revealed that Andretti has asked him to fly to England and test simulators ahead of Cadillac's 2026 F1 debut. The Swede currently drives for Andretti Global in the IndyCar series.

Andretti and General Motors, Cadillac's owners, are closely linked as they had originally teamed up to bring the team onto the F1 grid. Through this link, Ericsson has been approached to lend his expertise.

"My employer, Andretti, has asked me to fly to England to test different simulators. I will provide feedback so they can choose the right model for the whole organisation, including Formula 1, IndyCar, and sports cars,” Marcus Ericsson said via Viaplay's F1 podcast.

Ericsson was on the F1 grid for five years between 2014-2018, before moving to America and joining the IndyCar series in 2019. He has since won four races in IndyCar, including the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback