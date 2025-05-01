Marcus Ericsson enjoys a fun day out with IndyCar drivers Daly and Sting Ray Robb

It wasn’t all about racing for Marcus Ericsson, as the four-time IndyCar race winner took time out from the track to enjoy a round of golf with his fellow IndyCar drivers. The Swedish driver joined Conor Daly, Sting Ray Robb and former driver James Hinchcliffe to enjoy the ‘gentleman’s game.’

Ad

The Andretti Autosport star, known for his vibrant personality, took part in a charity golf event organized by James Hinchcliffe for the Stop and Go Foundation at Brickyard Crossing, located at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Marcus Ericsson shared a glimpse of the outing on his Instagram. Posting a carousel of images featuring himself alongside his fellow IndyCar drivers, the 34-year-old captioned it:

“Room for improvement on the golf course 😅⛳️🏌️ Any pros out there, please give me some pointers in the comments! Thanks @hinchtown for organising a fun outing for a great cause. #stopandgofoundation #429.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

As attention shifts back to racing, Marcus Ericsson will aim for a stronger showing at the next IndyCar race — the Children’s Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park. The former Chip Ganassi driver has endured a challenging start to the 2025 season, with his best result so far coming at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix, where he finished sixth. Ericsson will be hoping to deliver a much-improved performance at the Alabama event.

Ad

Marcus Ericsson reacts after Indy 500 testing

Andretti's Marcus Ericsson during the Indy 500 Open Testing - Indianapolis - Source: Getty

Marcus Ericsson shared his thoughts following the conclusion of the two-day testing ahead of the upcoming Indy 500 event. Several drivers were involved in an open test ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis showpiece.

Ad

The Andretti driver, who—like everyone on the grid—was testing the hybrid engine technology set to debut at the event, recorded a ninth-place finish on the first day of testing, reaching a speed of 225.505 mph, before mustering a 12th-place finish with a top speed of 230.075 mph on the final day of the test.

Sharing his thoughts following the event, the former Formula 1 driver took to X to post a series of images from the test, captioning them:

Ad

“Oh it’s great to be back @IMS 🫶🏻🤩. A good couple of days testing. Car is fast. Bring on May.”

Expand Tweet

The former Chip Ganassi star holds fond memories of racing at the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing." In 2022, he clinched victory at the event following a masterfully executed drive to edge out Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward for first place. However, since his switch to Andretti in 2024, the driver has endured far fewer memorable outings at the IMS event. His 2024 appearance saw him suffer a crash on the first lap following contact with Tom Blomqvist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.