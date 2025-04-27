Marcus Ericsson exudes rocks mint green blazer and off-white pants combo at Central Park photoshoot

On April 26th, Marcus Ericsson of Andretti Autosport posted an Instagram Story giving a glimpse of his photoshoot, which took place in the heart of New York City for a high-end clothing brand. The Swede wore company's signature earthy pastels for the session.

Marcus Ericsson competed in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber from 2014 to 2018 before making the switch to IndyCar in 2019 with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. He drove for Chip Ganassi Racing for four years, even winning the greatest spectacle of racing, Indy 500, with them. However, last year when he was a coveted driver, Andretti bagged the opportunity to onboard him as their third driver.

Ericsson, who has 276k followers on Instagram, often shares updates with his fans especially related to his on track activities. However, the 34-year-old recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture of his photoshoot with Cavour.co, a high-end tailoring and shoe brand from Norway.

The Swede donned a mint green blazer with a white shirt and off-white pants and the brand's signature Nautilus loafers. He updated the location of photoshoot as Central Park, New York and captioned,

"New York with @cavour.co," wrote Ericsson with Statue of Liberty and Stars and Stripes emoji

Image via Instagram (@ericsson_marcus)

Marcus Ericsson is currently 12th in the NTT IndyCar Series Championship with 55 points.

"Couldn't wait to be back": Marcus Ericsson opened up about moving to IndyCar's heartland

AUTO: AUG 26 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

The former Indy 500 winner has made his feelings known about moving to Indiana from his homeland Sweden.

Speaking on Doug and Drivers, hosted by Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles, the 34-year-old spoke about how Indy is home for him. The video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) was captioned:

"Indy is home for @ericsson_marcus 🏡The Swedish driver has learned to love the Hoosier State, and he explains on the latest episode of @jdouglas4 and Drivers!"

In the clip, Ericsson told the host that when he went to Sweden and Denmark for vacations, he couldn't wait to be back home at Indy and get back into routine.

"I love it, and my wife loves it as well. You know we have our house here in Indy, and that's the thing. Like now, in the holidays, we went back to Sweden and Denmark and was spending time there with family, but I just couldn't wait to get back to Indy. You know I wanted to get back to Indy, get in my routines, in my house, and just, you know it's home for us, and we love it," said Ericsson

Marcus Ericsson will be back in action on May 4th at Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

