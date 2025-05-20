Marcus Ericsson leaves no doubt about his confidence despite modest practice speed

Although Marcus Ericsson qualified ninth for the Indianapolis 500 showdown, he did not have the top time on the sheets during Monday’s (May 19) practice in his #28 Allegra Honda for Andretti Global. He finished 18th with a lap speed of 224.056 mph. However, that has not deterred his confidence.

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 champion and 2023 runner-up, Ericsson, has deeper knowledge of what it takes to succeed at the Brickyard. The former Chip Ganassi Racing driver, now racing with Andretti, believes they have a good chance to take the chequered flag.

“We’re strong now, and we still have more to put into the car,” Ericsson said.

Although Ericsson’s practice speed did not impress, his attention was on more than just outright pace. The two-hour session was held under conditions similar to those forecasted for Race Day - partly cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s.

“I know what car I need to win this race, and I feel we have that. I’m feeling very confident,” he added.

Confidence plays a crucial role, and Ericsson has proven his mettle in the past. He will start the Greatest Spectacle of Racing from ninth position. Notably, he started fifth in 2022 when he earned himself an opportunity to kiss the bricks.

Marcus Ericsson picks Sweden's popular sport as an alternate career choice

Marcus Ericsson shared that if he hadn’t pursued a career in motorsport, he likely would have followed a path in ice hockey. Growing up in Sweden, where the sport is an integral part of the culture, strongly influenced his interest in the game as a possible alternative.

Sweden’s national ice hockey team is regarded as one of the best in the world and is part of the unofficial “Big Six,” which includes Canada, the U.S., Russia, Finland, and the Czech Republic. The sport's national pride and cultural significance played a key role in Ericsson considering it as his backup plan to racing.

He remarked in a conversation with social media influencer Daniel Mac, who has 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

"What do you do for a living if you weren't a driver?" Mac asked.

Ericsson replied:

"I would play ice hockey."

Further, when asked about his dream car, Marcus Ericsson chose the Volvo 740 from his native Sweden.

"I do. Yeah. A Volvo 740. Sweden bro!," he replied.

Marcus Ericsson is 16th in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship with 70 points.

