Marcus Ericsson lifts the curtain on an alternate career path in place of racing 

Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson has revealed what he would do if he weren't a race car driver. The former Indy 500 winner picked being an ice hockey player as an alternate career path and credited his Swedish roots.

Sweden’s national ice hockey team is considered one of the top global teams. It is a part of the "Big Six," an unofficial alliance of the six leading men's ice hockey nations, including Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, and the United States.

Daniel Mac, a social media content creator with 2.8 million followers on Instagram, played his signature Q/A with Andretti drivers, including Marcus Ericsson. He asked Ericsson:

"What do you do for a living if you weren't a driver?"

Ericsson picked his homeland's favorite sport, saying:

"I would play ice hockey."

Mac then asked if Ericsson had a dream car, to which the Swede once again made a choice from his homeland - a Volvo 740.

"I do. Yeah. A Volvo 740. Sweden bro!" he replied.

Marcus Ericsson competed in Formula One from 2014 to 2018 before shifting base to IndyCar. Ericsson is currently 12th in the NTT IndyCar Series Championship with 55 points.

"Couldn't wait to be back": Marcus Ericsson opened up about moving to IndyCar's heartland

AUTO: AUG 26 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Marcus Ericsson has shared his thoughts on coming back from his native place, Sweden, to Indiana, IndyCar's heartland.

During an appearance on Doug and Drivers, a show hosted by Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles, the 34-year-old expressed that Indiana now feels like home. The clip, shared on X, included a caption that read:

"Indy is home for @ericsson_marcus 🏡The Swedish driver has learned to love the Hoosier State, and he explains on the latest episode of @jdouglas4 and Drivers!"

In the video, Ericsson shared with the host that while vacationing in Sweden and Denmark, he was already looking forward to returning to Indianapolis, which he now considers home and where he enjoys settling back into his routine.

"I love it, and my wife loves it as well. You know we have our house here in Indy, and that's the thing. Like now, in the holidays, we went back to Sweden and Denmark and was spending time there with family, but I just couldn't wait to get back to Indy. You know I wanted to get back to Indy, get in my routines, in my house, and just, you know it's home for us, and we love it," said Ericsson

Marcus Ericsson will be back in action at Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on May 4.

