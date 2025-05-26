Marcus Ericsson looks inconsolable after agonizing defeat against Alex Palou in the Indy 500

Marcus Ericsson was visibly distraught after narrowly losing out on victory at the Indy 500 to Alex Palou. The Swedish driver was overtaken by Palou during the final moments of the race.

Ad

The Andretti Autosport driver, who had started the 109th running of the Indianapolis race in ninth place, was able to maneuver through several crashes and cautions that had marred the race, positioning himself within touching distance of a win in the final phase. However, the 34-year-old’s hopes were dashed when Palou made a surprise pass on him.

With 14 laps remaining, the Chip Ganassi driver executed a precise and decisive overtake, diving inside of Ericsson and catching him off guard heading into Turn 1 of the famed oval circuit. The Andretti star appeared not to be expecting Palou, who was on a fuel-saving strategy at the time, to make the move. The Swedish driver failed to reclaim the lead in the closing laps of the event.

Ad

Trending

Following the conclusion of the racing showpiece, Marcus Ericsson could barely contain his emotions. In a moment captured and shared on X (formerly Twitter) by IndyCar on FOX, the 34-year-old looked shattered as he embraced his wife Iris Jondahl.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While a case could be made as to why a near miss at the Indy 500 would make any driver emotional, this loss cuts even deeper for Ericsson, as it’s not the first time he has missed out on victory by a narrow margin. The 2023 edition of the event saw him lose the race to Josef Newgarden on the last lap in a one-lap shootout following a late red flag.

Marcus Ericsson reflects on Alex Palou’s overtake at Indy 500

Marcus Ericsson reflected on the decisive move by Alex Palou, which cost him victory at the Indy 500. The Andretti driver appeared to be coasting to a relatively comfortable win until the Chip Ganassi #10 made an audacious move on him.

Ad

During his interaction with the media, the former Formula 1 driver struggled to wrap his head around how Palou had made the pass on him. Detailing his thoughts in a video shared on X by IndyCar on FOX, the 34-year-old reflected on the incident.

“Yeah, yeah, I don't know. I mean, I had those lapped cars ahead and I was just struggling a little bit in the dirty air, and Alex [Palou] got a kind of run on me, but I thought he wasn't going to go for it, and then sort of... yeah, that's the kind of thing that is going to keep me up at night for a while.

Ad

You know, that moment and what I did and didn't do. So, you look back at that and, like I said, that is going to keep me up for a while.”

Expand Tweet

Ericsson, who had clinched victory at the Indianapolis event in 2022, had masterfully executed his strong race craft and defensive ability to fend off Pato O’Ward to seal the win. However, on this occasion, he couldn’t replicate his performance against Palou. The Swedish driver will now shift focus to delivering an impressive performance in the subsequent races of the season, starting from the Detroit Grand Prix in Michigan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.