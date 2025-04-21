Marcus Ericsson makes feelings known on moving from Sweden to IndyCar’s heartland

The Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson has opened up about moving to Indiana from Sweden. The Swedish driver moved to the Hoosier state.

Ericsson was born in Kumla, Sweden, and had been living there for most of his life. However, he recently spoke about moving from Sweden to the heart of IndyCar, Indiana. While on the show Doug and Drivers, hosted by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles, Ericsson spoke about how much he enjoys the Midwest. A clip of it was posted on X and captioned:

"Indy is home for @ericsson_marcus 🏡The Swedish driver has learned to love the Hoosier State, and he explains on the latest episode of @jdouglas4 and Drivers!"

Ericsson said in the clip:

"I love it, and my wife loves it as well. You know we have our house here in Indy, and that's the thing. Like now, in the holidays, we went back to Sweden and Denmark and was spending time there with family, but I just couldn't wait to get back to Indy. You know I wanted to get back to Indy,get in my routines, in my house, and just,you know it's home for us and we love it."

Marcus Ericsson drives the #28 Andretti Global car powered by Honda. His season is off to a decent start as he qualified in seventh place for the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg and wrapped up the race in sixth place. During the last race at the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, held on April 13, he qualified in fifh place and took the checkered flag in 12th place.

Marcus Ericsson will be looking forward to improving at the upcoming race at Barber Motorsports Park scheduled for May 4.

Marcus Ericsson reflects on his 'rollercoaster' Indy 500 journey

Former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson recently spoke about how much of a rollercoaster the Indy 500 has been for him. He highlighted how he almost won a race back-to-back, and the next year struggled to qualify.

While in conversation with Doug Boles on Doug and Friends, the IMS president asked the Swede about the rollercoaster of a journey at the greatest spectacle of racing and how it has changed his feelings towards the event.

“It was a roller coaster, to say the least, last year, and I think going through it, it was extremely tough. Like you said the last couple years before that, I was fighting for the win, and then suddenly I'm standing there with a very real chance of missing out, even making the race,” Ericsson replied (0:25 onwards).

He added how the highs and lows make him appreciate the track even more, saying:

“In a way, it shows the highs and lows that the speedway brings, and it makes me now, when I look back to it and have some distance to it, it makes me appreciate the speedway and the race even more.”

The Swede won the Indy 500 in 2022 with the Chip Ganassi Racing team.

