Marcus Ericsson poses with coffee sporting racing ensemble in candid snap shared by wife 

Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson's wife, Iris Jondahl, recently shared an Instagram story. It featured a picture of Ericsson posing with a coffee in hand.

On Friday, May 2, Jondahl uploaded an Instagram story with a picture of her husband. In the picture, Ericsson is seen holding a cup of coffee, posing in front of a coffee shop called Farm Bowl in Homewood, Alabama. He was seen sporting his Andretti team gear.

Screenshot of Iris Jondahl's story @irisjooondahl

Iris Jondahl is a Swedish-Greek model who has established herself in the modeling industry. She was born and raised in Denmark alongside her brother. Currently, she is signed to multiple modeling agencies in Greece and Bouvet Island. Outside of her modeling career, Jondahl has also made several appearances in film and television series.

As for Marcus Ericsson's career, he currently drives the #28 Andretti Global car powered by Honda. The Swedish driver debuted in IndyCar with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (present-day Arrow McLaren) after his stint in Formula One between 2014 and 2018.

His 2025 career is off to a decent start as he qualified in seventh place during the season's first race at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg on March 2, wrapping up the race in sixth place. During the 50th anniversary of the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13, Marcus Ericsson qualified in fifth and ended the race in 112th position.

Marcus Ericsson opens up about leaving his home country for IndyCar's heartland

Marcus Ericsson recently opened up about his move from his home country, Sweden, to IndyCar's heartland, Hoosier. The Andretti driver was born and raised in Kumla, Sweden, and has lived there for most of his life.

In a recent interview with Doug and Drivers, hosted by Doug Boles, president of IMS and IndyCar, the 34-year-old driver spoke about his move to Hoosier from Sweden.

A clip from the interview was shared by IMS on their X account with the caption:

"Indy is home for @ericsson_marcus 🏡The Swedish driver has learned to love the Hoosier State, and he explains on the latest episode of @jdouglas4 and Drivers!"

In the shared clip, the driver spoke about how Hoosier has now started to feel like home.

"I love it, and my wife loves it as well. You know we have our house here in Indy, and that's the thing. Like now, in the holidays, we went back to Sweden and Denmark and was spending time there with family, but I just couldn't wait to get back to Indy. You know I wanted to get back to Indy, get in my routines, in my house, and just, you know it's home for us, and we love it," he said.

Ericsson resides in the Hoosier state with his wife, Iris Jondahl.

