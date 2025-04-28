The Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson recently shared an Instagram story with his followers. The Swedish driver was seen donning a blue outfit for a day out in New York.

Ad

Ericsson drives the car #38 for Andretti Global. The 34-year-old driver is currently enjoying his time off ahead of a busy month of May.

On April 27, the Swedish driver uploaded a picture of his outfit on his Instagram with geotag indicating he is in West Village, New York.

Marcus Ericsson via Instagram story @ericsson_marcus

In the picture he uploaded, the driver is seen wearing a blue Prada flannel jacket with a black t-shirt underneath it and navy blue pants to complete the monochrome look. He paired the outfit with a navy blue golf flat cap.

Ad

Trending

As for his racing career, Marcus Ericsson's 2025 season is off to a decent start, as he qualified in 7th position for the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg, which took place on March 2, and he wrapped up the race one place higher in 6th place. During the second race of the season at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23, the #28 driver qualified in 5th place and finished the race in 21st place.

Ad

During the last race at the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix held on April 13, the Swedish driver qualified for the race in 5th position and took the checkered flag in 12th place. Marcus Ericsson is currently gearing up for the upcoming Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park on May 4.

Marcus Ericsson speaks about his feelings towards Indianapolis Motor Speedway after Indy 500 rollercoaster

The Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson recently opened up about his rollercoaster journey at the Indy 500. The Swedish driver went from winning the Indianapolis 500 to almost not qualifying in the following year.

Ad

Indianapolis Motor Speedway's YouTube channel has uploaded a video with a driver in an interview with Doug Boles, the president of IMS and IndyCar, leading up to the Indianapolis 500, which will take place on May 25. The #28 driver was the most recent driver to feature in the series, and the video was uploaded on April 17.

In the interview, Ericsson was questioned about his Indy 500 journey so far. The Swedish driver replied with;

Ad

“It was a roller coaster, to say the least, last year, and I think going through it, it was extremely tough. Like you said the last couple years before that, I was fighting for the win, and then suddenly I'm standing there with a very real chance of missing out, even making the race,” said the Swedish driver (0:25 onwards)

Ad

“In a way, it shows the highs and lows that the speedway brings, and it makes me now, when I look back to it and have some distance to it, it makes me appreciate the speedway and the race even more.” he added

Marcus Ericsson will be looking forward to improving at this year's 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.