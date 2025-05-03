Marcus Ericsson's car nearly flips after a big incident in IndyCar practice 2 at Barber

Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson crashed out of the second practice session at the Barber Motorsport Park just minutes after Pato O'Ward crashed at the 2.28-mile circuit. The Swedish driver almost flipped in the #28 Andretti Global Honda and was taken to the medical centre following the crash.

After O'Ward's car was recovered from Turn 17, the session was resumed by the race stewards. However, the track had gotten damp while the Red Flag was out, making the conditions tricky for the drivers. Ericsson went out on the damp track and was caught by the changing track conditions.

The Andretti Global driver opted to go out on the slick tires as he was on a fast lap when he crashed. Marcus Ericsson pushed the limits going into the fast section of Turn 12 and Turn 13. The Swedish driver lost the rear of his car at 150+ mph and hit the gravel patch on the outside of Turn 13.

As Ericsson crossed the gravel patch and hit the grass, the left side of the car got stuck, and the car flipped into the air. Fortunately, the car was able to land the right way down after receiving airtime. The #28 Andretti Global car then skipped past the track and hit the barrier on the other side of the track before coming to a halt.

A video of the same was uploaded by IndyCar on FOX’s official account on the social media platform X.

As Marcus Ericsson was taken to the medical centre following the crash, Andretti Global’s official social media account gave an update on his condition by reacting to the video of the crash. The tweet read:

“Marcus has been seen and released by medical. Now the work begins to get the car ready for qualifying.”

The car took a lot of damage from the landing after the air time, and the underbody of the car was damaged. The rear wing and rear suspension also took damage as Ericsson hit the barrier rear side first. Mechanics were spotted working on the floor and rear of the car after the practice session.

Marcus Ericsson topped the first practice session at Barber Motorsport Park

The Andretti Global drivers came into the Barber Motorsport Park with confidence following Kyle Kirkwood’s win at the last race in Long Beach. The pace in the Honda-powered cars was showcased by Marcus Ericsson, who topped the first practice session on Friday, May 2.

Ericsson reflected on the practice session at the Barber Motorsport Park with a post on Instagram. The caption read:

“P1 in Bama. Only practice but a good way to start the weekend! Bring on qualifying tomorrow, rain or sun no matter what we will be ready #ME28 #INDYCAR”

Andretti Global will now have to fix the #28 Honda with the qualifying session a couple of hours away after the end of practice 2. The weather conditions aren't expected to get any better for the qualifying session, which will make for an interesting grid.

