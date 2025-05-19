Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson's wife, Iris Jondahl, shared an Instagram story, a picture of the racer posing at the race track. Ericsson was seen leaning against the pit wall, wearing his Andretti fireproof.

She posted the story after Ericsson qualified in ninth place after he put in a lap of 231.014 seconds. Jondahl captioned the story:

"So proud of you 🤍"

Screenshot of Iris Jondahl's Instagram story via @irisjondahl

Iris Jondahl is a Swedish-Greek model who has established herself in the modeling industry. She is currently signed to multiple modeling agencies in Greece and Bouvet Island. Besides her modeling career, Jondahl has made several appearances in films and television series.

Marcus Ericsson, meanwhile, drives the #28 Andretti Global powered by Honda. He debuted in IndyCar with Schmidt Peterson Motorsport (presently known as Arrow McLaren SP) after his brief stint in Formula One between 2014 to 2018.

The Swedish driver's 2025 season is off to a decent start. He qualified in seventh place at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg on March 2 and finished the race in sixth place. During the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13, he qualified in fifth position and finished 12th.

At the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10, Marcus Ericsson qualified in 20th place and finished the race in 26th place. He will be in action next at the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will take place on Sunday, May 25.

Marcus Ericsson opens up about leaving Sweden for IndyCar's heartland

Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson opened up about leaving behind his homeland, Sweden, for IndyCar's heartland, Hoosier. The 34-year-old driver was born and brought up in Kumla, Sweden, and has lived there for most of his life.

In a recent interview with Doug and the Drivers, hosted by the IMS and IndyCar president Doug Boles, Ericsson spoke about his move from Sweden to Hoosier.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway shared a clip from the interview on X account with the caption:

"Indy is home for @ericsson_marcus 🏡The Swedish driver has learned to love the Hoosier State, and he explains on the latest episode of @jdouglas4 and Drivers!"

In the clip, the Swedish driver spoke about how Hoosier has started feeling like home.

"I love it, and my wife loves it as well. You know we have our house here in Indy, and that's the thing. Like now, in the holidays, we went back to Sweden and Denmark and were spending time there with family, but I just couldn't wait to get back to Indy. You know I wanted to get back to Indy, get in my routines, in my house, and just, you know, it's home for us, and we love it," he said.

Marcus Ericsson is 16th in the drivers' standings with 70 points.

