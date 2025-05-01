Marcus Ericsson's wife drops 1-word reaction to racer's Scandinavian clothing brand campaign

The Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson's wife, Iris Jondahl, recently dropped a one-word reaction under her husband's Instagram post. Ericsson uploaded a post of himself modeling for a clothing brand.

On Wednesday, April 30, Ericsson posted an Instagram reel of himself modeling for Cavour, a clothing brand. Cavour is a Scandinavian family-owned clothing brand.

"New York state of mind 🗽*paid partnership @cavour.co," he captioned the post.

His wife, Iris Jondahl, was quick to comment:

"Woooooaaw❤️🔥

Iris Jondahl's comment under Marcus Ericsson's post via @erricson_marcus

Jondahl is a Swedish-Greek model who has carved a name for herself in the modeling industry. She was born in Sweden but was raised in Denmark alongside her brother. At present, she is signed to several modeling agencies in Greece and Bouvet Island. Besides her modeling career, Jondahl has also made several appearances in films and television series.

As for Marcus Ericsson, he drives for the #28 Andretti Global car powered by Honda. He made his debut in 2019 with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, which is now called Arrow McLaren, after a brief stint in Formula 1 from 2014-2018.

Ericsson's 2025 season got off to a decent start as he placed seventh during the qualifying for the season opener at Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg held on March 2; he wrapped up the race in sixth place. During the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, held on April 13, he qualified fifth and took the checkered flag in 12th place.

Marcus Ericsson will be looking forward to improving at the upcoming Barber Motorsports Park Grand Prix, which will be held on Sunday, May 4.

Marcus Ericsson opened up about his move to IndyCar's heartland

Marcus Ericsson discussed his experience moving from Sweden to Indiana, having moved to the Hoosier state. The Swedish driver was born and raised in Kumla, Sweden, and lived there for most of his life.

In an interview with Douglas Boles, president of IMS and IndyCar and host of the show called Dough and Drivers, the 34-year-old spoke about his move from his homeland to IndyCar's heartland.

A clip from the interview was posted on X with the caption:

"Indy is home for @ericsson_marcus 🏡The Swedish driver has learned to love the Hoosier State, and he explains on the latest episode of @jdouglas4 and Drivers!"

The Andretti Global driver said in the clip:

"I love it, and my wife loves it as well. You know we have our house here in Indy, and that's the thing. Like now, in the holidays, we went back to Sweden and Denmark and was spending time there with family, but I just couldn't wait to get back to Indy. You know I wanted to get back to Indy, get in my routines, in my house, and just, you know it's home for us, and we love it."

The Swedish driver resides in the Hoosier state along with his wife, Iris Jondahl.

