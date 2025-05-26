  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • Marcus Ericsson
  • Marcus Ericsson's wife lauds Andretti racer's effort reflecting on 'bad' runner-up finish at Indy 500

Marcus Ericsson's wife lauds Andretti racer's effort reflecting on 'bad' runner-up finish at Indy 500

By Veerendra Vikram Singh
Modified May 26, 2025 18:44 IST
AUTO: MAY 20 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty
Marcus Ericsson and his wife at The 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson came close to winning the Indianapolis 500 once again, but he had to settle for second place. His wife, Iris Tritsaris Jondahl, showed support on social media after the heartbreaking result and said that she was proud of her husband. It marked another painful near-miss for the 2022 Indy 500 winner, who also finished second in 2023.

The race took a difficult turn for Ericssson with 13 laps to go. The Swedish driver had more fuel and was ahead of eventual race winner Alex Palou. As he closed in on two slower cars, Devlin DeFrancesco and Louis Foster, he ran slightly wide in Turn 1, and that gave Palou the opening he needed.

Despite needing to save fuel, Palou made a bold move to take the lead. Ericsson said that the dirty air behind the slower cars made it hard to mount a challenge again. Ericsson admitted that he saw a chance to split the two cars when they left the pit lane, but couldn’t make it work.

Ericsson admitted that he never got another clear opportunity. Iris was also gutted by the result. She shared a photo after the race was concluded and wrote:

also-read-trending Trending
"2nd hasn’t felt so bad, but I couldn’t be more proud of my husband🤍"

Marcus Ericsson has been in the mix at the Indy 500 three times in the last four years. He won in 2022 but finished runner-up twice since then. Sunday's race added to that streak of near misses. His wife Iris has been with him through these highs and lows.

They started dating in 2021 and appeared publicly as a couple at the 2022 Indy 500. The couple married in April 2023 in a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. They now live in Carmel, Indiana, and recently celebrated their second anniversary with dinner at Vida, one of their favorite spots in Indianapolis.

Iris is a model and actress working across Greece and Bouvet Island. She has also acted in films and television shows. Even with her busy career, she has been a steady presence in Marcus Ericsson’s races.

What did Marcus Ericsson say after the Indy 500 heartbreak?

Marcus Ericsson was understandably emotional after finishing second in the 2025 Indianapolis 500. After stepping out of his car, he looked heartbroken. He started the race from ninth and had to recover from a slow pit stop on Lap 59, which dropped him all the way down to 24th.

However, he fought back hard, set his fastest lap on Lap 67, and made it back into the lead group by managing his fuel carefully. His final stop came on Lap 175, setting him up for a strong finish.

Speaking after the race, Ericsson admitted that he would be haunted by how the final laps played out for a long time.

“It’s going to keep me up at night,” Marcus Ercsson shared, via IndyCar.com. “How I played that last stint with those lapped cars. What could I have done different? What should I have done different? ...I had that lead. If I had been second after that last (pit) stop and was (still) running second, then fine. But I had that lead! I had that race! And I lost it.
“To look back at that, like I said, that's going to keep me up at night for a while. I’m that close to being a three-time winner, and I have (only) one win,” he added.

Marcus Ericsson is 10th in the IndyCar standings with 115 points. He trails championship leader Alex Palou by a massive margin of 191 points.

About the author
Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh is a NASCAR and IndyCar Writer at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications