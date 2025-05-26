Marcus Ericsson's wife lauds Andretti racer's effort reflecting on 'bad' runner-up finish at Indy 500

Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson came close to winning the Indianapolis 500 once again, but he had to settle for second place. His wife, Iris Tritsaris Jondahl, showed support on social media after the heartbreaking result and said that she was proud of her husband. It marked another painful near-miss for the 2022 Indy 500 winner, who also finished second in 2023.

The race took a difficult turn for Ericssson with 13 laps to go. The Swedish driver had more fuel and was ahead of eventual race winner Alex Palou. As he closed in on two slower cars, Devlin DeFrancesco and Louis Foster, he ran slightly wide in Turn 1, and that gave Palou the opening he needed.

Despite needing to save fuel, Palou made a bold move to take the lead. Ericsson said that the dirty air behind the slower cars made it hard to mount a challenge again. Ericsson admitted that he saw a chance to split the two cars when they left the pit lane, but couldn’t make it work.

Ericsson admitted that he never got another clear opportunity. Iris was also gutted by the result. She shared a photo after the race was concluded and wrote:

"2nd hasn’t felt so bad, but I couldn’t be more proud of my husband🤍"

Marcus Ericsson has been in the mix at the Indy 500 three times in the last four years. He won in 2022 but finished runner-up twice since then. Sunday's race added to that streak of near misses. His wife Iris has been with him through these highs and lows.

They started dating in 2021 and appeared publicly as a couple at the 2022 Indy 500. The couple married in April 2023 in a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. They now live in Carmel, Indiana, and recently celebrated their second anniversary with dinner at Vida, one of their favorite spots in Indianapolis.

Iris is a model and actress working across Greece and Bouvet Island. She has also acted in films and television shows. Even with her busy career, she has been a steady presence in Marcus Ericsson’s races.

What did Marcus Ericsson say after the Indy 500 heartbreak?

Marcus Ericsson was understandably emotional after finishing second in the 2025 Indianapolis 500. After stepping out of his car, he looked heartbroken. He started the race from ninth and had to recover from a slow pit stop on Lap 59, which dropped him all the way down to 24th.

However, he fought back hard, set his fastest lap on Lap 67, and made it back into the lead group by managing his fuel carefully. His final stop came on Lap 175, setting him up for a strong finish.

Speaking after the race, Ericsson admitted that he would be haunted by how the final laps played out for a long time.

“It’s going to keep me up at night,” Marcus Ercsson shared, via IndyCar.com. “How I played that last stint with those lapped cars. What could I have done different? What should I have done different? ...I had that lead. If I had been second after that last (pit) stop and was (still) running second, then fine. But I had that lead! I had that race! And I lost it.

“To look back at that, like I said, that's going to keep me up at night for a while. I’m that close to being a three-time winner, and I have (only) one win,” he added.

Marcus Ericsson is 10th in the IndyCar standings with 115 points. He trails championship leader Alex Palou by a massive margin of 191 points.

