Marcus Ericsson's wife subtly throws shade at Josef Newgarden's controversial 2023 Indy 500 win

Andretti Global star Marcus Ericsson was sent to the back of the grid after the 2025 Indy 500 as the #28 Honda failed the post-race inspection. Ericsson’s wife, Iris, took to Instagram and shared his thoughts about the same as she comforted her husband. However, while doing so, she took a sly jab at Josef Newgarden's 2023 Indy 500 win.

Marcus Ericsson was in the lead of the 2023 Indy 500 when the Red Flag came out with 3 laps to go. A decision was then made to restart the race without any laps under the pace car, which left just a couple of laps under green flag racing. Newgarden passed Ericsson on the final lap on the back-straight to win his first ever Indy 500.

However, as per the book, there should've been laps under pace car to allow the cars times to warm up the tires. Marcus Ericsson was furious at IndyCar after the 2023 Indianapolis 500, claiming it was his chance at consecutive wins.

As the Swedish driver was sent to the back of the grid following the penalties that followed the post-race inspection, Iris uploaded a post on Instagram claiming she's proud of her husband. Marcus Ericsson started the race in P9 and finished P2 before the penalties were applied.

Ericsson's wife uploaded pictures with her husband in the Instagram post, with a caption throwing shade at Josef Newgarden's 2023 Indy 500 win. It read,

“A portfolio of emotions, but thinking about your consistency of being 1st, 2nd (1st), and 2nd over the last four years helps ease the pain a bit. So goddamn proud!”

The “2nd (1st)” part of the caption hints at the P2 finish in 2023, which ideally should've been a race win. The Andretti Global driver was spotted in tears after the race as he finished P2 after allowing Alex Palou to pass in the final stint.

Ericsson's wife, Iris, uploaded a post before the disqualification claiming she was proud of her husband. It read,

“2nd hasn't felt so bad, but I couldn't be more proud of my husband”

When Marcus Ericsson detailed his thoughts on the 2023 Indy 500 finish

Marcus Ericsson won the 2022 Indy 500 and came into the 2023 race with the hope of a back-to-back win. Unfortunately, the same was taken away from the Swedish driver. The Andretti Global driver shared his thoughts about the finish after the 2023 race, as he said,

“I don't think it's safe to go out of the pits on cold tires for a restart when half the field is sort of still trying to get out on track when we go green. I don't think it's a fair way to end the race. I don't think it's the right way to end the race.”

Ericsson crashed out of the 2024 Indy 500 and would've been P2 in 2025 had the #28 Honda did not fail the post-race technical inspection.

