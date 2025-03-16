Marcus Ericsson shares dreamy photos from Florida after his brother Hampus' Sebring victory in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Marcus Ericsson, an Andretti Autosport racing driver, shared glimpses from the Sebring International Raceway following his brother Hampus' heroics at the race.

Hampus Ericsson secured a victory at the race track in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America for Wayne Taylor Racing. Understandably, Marcus was ecstatic with his brother's exploits and took the time to share some memories from the weekend in Florida.

Moreover, he even came up with a caption:

"Great week down in Gator land. #ME28"

Hampus, on his end, also did not hold back from sharing photos from his racetrack adventures via his Instagram account.

"Clean sweep. Winners in the final race to secure a dominant debut weekend with P1 in every session. Mega thanks to the team, my teammate, and everyone around us! Next up, Laguna Seca," Hampus wrote.

Both drivers are busy with their respective motorsport this year. Marcus Ericsson has IndyCar's Round 2, Thermal Club Grand Prix of California, on his race calendar from March 21 onwards.

Marcus Ericsson had a 'very solid' race weekend in St. Petersburg

While Marcus Ericsson shared glimpses of his Florida excursion alongside celebrating his brother's successful Sebring outing, he was also on song on his end, at the 2025 IndyCar season-opener in St. Petersburg.

The Andretti Autosport racing driver secured an impressive sixth-place finish in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He was on it from the get-go in the 100-lap race, and as a result, he was able to come away with solid points.

Following his outing, he took to his Instagram account and came up with the following post:

"P6 finish in @gpstpete to kick off our season. Very solid weekend (top 7 in all sessions). A bit tricky first half of the race today but we kept our heads cool and came back strong in the second half. Good job team! Onto the next one #ME28 #INDYCAR," Ericsson wrote.

Marcus Ericsson has been competing in the IndyCar series since the 2019 season. He has so far managed 97 race starts and has also put on board four wins and 11 podiums. His best overall finish to date has been sixth place, which he's achieved in 2021, 2022, and also the 2023 season.

Last year's 17-race campaign for the 34-year-old was a disappointing one. He ended the 2024 season in 15th place in the drivers' standings with only 297 points to his name (four top-fives and eight top-ten finishes).

Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, the ongoing IndyCar season is his chance to prove his mettle in the sport. The 24-year-old Colton Herta (2024 runner-up) is currently Andretti Autosport's brightest star in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America.

