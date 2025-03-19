Mario Andretti gives 1-word verdict on whether he would back US Attorney General Pam Bondi prosecuting politicians 'who stole taxpayer money'

Mario Andretti gave a one-word answer to whether US Attorney General Pam Bondi should prosecute politicians, who allegedly stole taxpayer money. Bondi was sworn in as the Attorney General on February 5, 2025, and has since taken a multi-fold approach to clamping down on politically motivated cases in the system.

The 85-year-old IndyCar and F1 champion has soared in headlines often due to his political statements. A similar instance happened last year when his X account had multiple replies as "Yes" parody or fake accounts regarding the political scenario.

This trend has continued into 2025, as an X account questioned whether the US Attorney Journal should prosecute fraudulent politicians, and wrote (via X/@TrumpRealDaily):

"BREAKING: Would you support Pam Bondi prosecuting every single Politician who stole Taxpayer money? YES or NO?"

Mario Andretti subsequently replied to the post, and wrote:

"Yes."

Andretti's reply has presented his support for the prosecution of such individuals. Moreover, this is not the first time that the former champion has looked over the law and order route.

Formula One Management's initial rejection of Andretti Global was met with corruption charges on F1 paddock figures. However, the feud eventually calmed down as Cadillac was given the green light to join the F1 grid for the 2026 season.

Mario Andretti opens up on Cadillac F1 Team's potential driver list leader

Mario Andretti at the F1 75 Live - Source: Getty

Mario Andretti is an advisor for the soon-to-be Cadillac F1 team. One of his important roles in the team will be in helping finalize the driver lineup. There are two seats open on the American team and a call for an American driver to take up at least one seat has been circulating the paddock.

The 85-year-old shared his thoughts on getting in Andretti IndyCar driver Colton Herta for the F1 operation, and said (via Autosport):

"That's going to become official probably mid-year. There are many considerations. If you even read on social media, people are just floating around certain names and so forth."

"But we are obviously looking at every aspect of every opportunity that's there. It's clear that the objectives are to have at least one American driver and then another experienced driver alongside and start like that. Looking back at the way Colton has trained from the very beginning of his young career; as you know he started in Formula 3 and so on with the likes of Lando Norris and he's done some F1 testing," he added.

Cadillac's entry onto the F1 grid lines up with the regulation reset. While the 1.6L V6 turbo-hybrid engine will continue in the series, it will run on 100 percent sustainable fuel. Moreover, the electrical side of the power unit will increase in power to 50-50 split with the combustion unit along with the MGU-H being ousted.

