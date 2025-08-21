Mario Andretti mourns NASCAR legend Humpy Wheeler: "There will never be another one like him"

Mario Andretti has mourned the passing of NASCAR legend and businessman Humpy Wheeler. The latter died at the age of 86 on Wednesday, August 20.Humpy Wheeler was born on October 23, 1938, in Belmont, North Carolina. He is very well-known for his work as a promoter in the world of NASCAR. Wheeler helped the sport with its presence on the National level in the 1970s and brought a unique flavor with his imagination and an over-the-top way of presenting post-race and pre-race shows.The 85-year-old Mario Andretti, who has been around American motorsports for a long time, is well aware of the work Humpy Wheeler did for the betterment of NASCAR and motorsports in general. In line with this, Andretti, via his official X account, has taken the time to mourn the loss of Wheeler. He wrote:&quot;Rest in peace Humpy Wheeler. There are many giants in the industry; Humpy was the master. There will never be another one like him. That is the enduring legacy of Humpy Wheeler. Godspeed and safe journey to heaven my friend.&quot;In 1975, Wheeler was appointed Chairman of the Charlotte Motor Speedway and was at the helm of it for an impressive 33 years before abruptly calling it quits in 2008. Moreover, for his relentless work toward stock car racing, he was presented with the prestigious Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR for the Hall of Fame Class of 2026.Mario Andretti all set to kick off 2025 Performance Racing Industry show in DecemberF1 Grand Prix of United States - Practice &amp; Qualifying - Source: GettyAs indicated above, Mario Andretti is pure royalty in the world of motor racing. He has achieved a lot during his racing days and is every and then seen at big events gracing them with his presence.In line with this, Andretti will be the featured guest at the 2025 Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show Grand Opening Breakfast, slated to take place at Indiana Convention Center on December 11. The event is a tradition that gives the green light to the world's largest gathering of motorsports professionals.This year, the event will witness more than 1,000 exhibiting companies and several attendees from across the globe. From manufacturers and builders to track operators and race teams, everyone will be at the Indiana Convention Center.Mario Andretti, while talking about the December event, recently applauded it and even deemed it a show that 'shapes the future of racing'. He said (via Engine Builder Magazine):&quot;I’ve spent my life chasing speed and pushing boundaries. The PRI Show is where the future of racing is shaped, and I’m honored to help officially kick it off surrounded by the very heartbeat of the industry.&quot;Mario Andretti, during his racing career, amassed a Formula 1 championship in 1978, four IndyCar Championships, and even won the prestigious Indy 500 in 1969.