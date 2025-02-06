Mario Andretti reveals son Michael's sad plight that caused exit from Cadillac F1 project

IndyCar legend Mario Andretti, the director of Cadillac's F1 project, has shared the reason behind his son Michael Andretti stepping down from his role as chairman and CEO of Andretti Global, and subsequently, their F1 project.

Michael resigned in September 2024, making his partner and Group 1001 CEO Dan Towriss the major owner of Andretti Global. In under two months, Towriss renewed the F1 talks for the General Motors-backed Cadillac's bid and received a provisional go-ahead from the sport for a 2026 entry.

The Formula One Group had rejected the bid in January 2024 when Michael was at the helm. The surprising turnaround in November to hand Towriss the good news was understood to be a result of Michael's exit.

In an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, four-time IndyCar champ Mario Andretti has now admitted how his son sensed the friction with F1, which led him to step back.

"The goal was to get an American team on the starting line, and we achieved that. Michael is happy too, although he has withdrawn from the project. He simply said, 'If I am the obstacle, then I will clear the way,'" the 84-year-old said, as quoted by NextGen-Auto.

Michael's absence at Andretti Global led to TWG Global, the investment group which oversees Andretti properties, to hire veteran NASCAR executives Doug Duchardt and Jill Gregory in leadership positions.

In January, Mario Andretti credited Michael for kick-starting his 'dream' Cadillac F1 project. The American team will join the pinnacle of motorsport as the 11th team in 2026. It will be a customer team using Ferrari's engines for a few years before its in-house engines are ready by 2030.

Mario Andretti admits F1's 2026 regulations reset plays into Cadillac's hands

F1 will implement a new set of regulations in 2026 to take a step closer to more competitive and sustainable racing. Among the major changes are - cars will be 30 kg lighter, use less fuel, rely on three times the electric power, and use active aerodynamics.

According to Mario Andretti, this regulation sweep will provide a level playing field for Cadillac, with the existing teams too starting from the ground up.

"The new regulations force everyone to start from scratch. That will help us. It would have been harder if we had entered at a time when the rules had already been stable for three to four years. Starting in 2026 gives us a better chance to start on a reasonable basis. We also benefitted from the fact that we were able to prepare a lot because we were not falling under the wind tunnel and budget cap regulations," he said via NextGen-Auto.

Mario Andretti has emphasized how his role in the organization will be limited to an advisory one. The 1978 F1 champ wouldn't be involved in the business side writing cheques, but helping choose drivers and more racing-related work.

On the driver's side, Andretti Global's IndyCar star Colton Herta is said to be one of the candidates for the Cadillac F1 seat.

