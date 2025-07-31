Mario Andretti shares feelings as Roger Penske acts on Michael Andretti's advice to sell IndyCar stake to FOX

Mario Andretti took to the social media platform X and reacted to the news of FOX acquiring a third of Penske Entertainment, and along with that, their stake in IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, July 31. The 85-year-old celebrated Roger Penske's move as the IndyCar owner acted upon Michael Andretti's advice from March 2024.FOX took over the exclusive broadcasting rights for IndyCar from NBC starting in 2025 after signing a deal with Penske Entertainment last year. However, the media network wanted more than just the license and approached Roger Penske with the idea of buying a stake in the series.Roger Penske bought the IndyCar series and IMS in 2019 with the vision to get back to the glory days and started investing in the series. The charter system was introduced by the series in 2024, with Mario Andretti’s son, Michael, coming out and suggesting the funds from charters should be invested in the series.Michael Andretti, who was back then the owner of Andretti Global, detailed how Roger Penske needed to invest a lot more to get IndyCar back to its original fame. With Penske stuck on revamping the series from the profits of the IMS, Mario Andretti’s son advised the owner to sell the series, or at least a part of it. In March 2024, Michael Andretti said (via Indystar):“Then sell the series. There's people out there willing to do it. I think there's a lot of people on the sidelines thinking, 'This is a diamond in the rough if you do it right.' But what you need is big money behind it to get it to that level, and if he's not willing to do it, I think he should step aside and let someone else buy it.&quot; “I told him, Why don't you sell part of the series to somebody to use that money, as an equity stake. You still keep that control, but take that money and invest it, but he doesn't want any partners,” added Mario Andretti’s son.Roger Penske finally acted on Michael’s advice, and on July 31, 2025, FOX confirmed that they have acquired a third of Penske Entertainment. Reports suggest the deal is worth between $125M and $135M. Penske Entertainment is Penske Corp’s unit, which owns the IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Former IndyCar and F1 champion Mario Andretti came out and reacted to the news. The motorsport legend responded to IndyCar's post on X about FOX's stake acquisition as he wrote:“This is fantastic news for the future of @IndyCar”The deal has also extended FOX media rights for the American open wheel racing series by several years.Mario Andretti projects a “great future for IndyCar”Mario Andretti spoke with ESPN earlier this month and talked about the upcoming IndyCar talents. The legend hailed the number of youngsters that the IndyCar ladder has produced in recent years, as he claimed that the future of the series is in great hands. He said:“Talents like these really project a great future for IndyCar racing because we have yet to see the very best of them. They're on the upswing. It seemed like some have shown what they could do, then all of a sudden they level off. These guys have not leveled off yet. They have a lot to show yet and it's all coming, and they're fun to watch.”Mario Andretti has been signed by Cadillac F1 as an advisor on the board of directors. The team is set to make its F1 debut next year.