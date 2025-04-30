Mario Andretti, son Michael, and grandson Marco come together for grand opening of racetrack

The three generations of the Andretti racing family, led by four-time IndyCar champ Mario Andretti, came together on Tuesday. The legendary trio opened a new location of Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Glendale, Arizona.

This new facility is their second in the Valley, around 45 miles away from the older facility on S. Cooper Road, Chandler, Arizona. The fresh Glendale facility is the 10th location of Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Apart from these two Arizona facilities, they have five locations in Texas, two in Georgia, and one in Florida.

Mario Andretti expressed his joy during the opening of the Glendale location, saying (via 12News):

"This is it. This is the facility that finally made it here to Glendale. We're so excited to have this opportunity to showcase what we have. This means a great deal to me because I used to spend so much time here in Phoenix racing. So again, we're very proud of what we have here."

Though the USP of the facility is the indoor karting, it houses a full entertainment center with bowling, arcade games, laser tag, VR games, simulator racing, and more.

Mario's grandson, Marco Andretti, who will record his 20th attempt at winning the Indy 500 this year, shared a photo from the opening on his Instagram. His father, Michael Andretti, the 1991 CART champion, and his grandfather, Mario, could be seen in it. Jarrett Andretti, the grandson of Mario Andretti's twin brother, Aldo, was also present.

In 2025, for the first time in nearly 40 years, Michael Andretti isn't working in IndyCar. The 62-year-old left Andretti Global after the 2024 season, giving the majority ownership to partner Dan Towriss. His namesake organization then got officially approved to enter F1 in 2026 under the Cadillac F1 name, which will be led by his father, Mario, as the director.

Glendale Mayor never thought he would meet Mario Andretti even in his 'wildest imaginations'

Mario Andretti at the 2022 Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach - Source: Getty

Mario Andretti is arguably the greatest driver to emerge from America. With four IndyCar championships, the 1969 Indy 500 win, the 1978 F1 championship, and the 1967 Daytona 500, he has nearly conquered it all.

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers couldn't believe he would meet the racing legend until the opening of the Andretti Karting facility on Tuesday.

"We have a city that's welcoming, and we want people to come here. Never in my wildest imagination did I believe Mario Andretti would be opening a building here in our city, and I'd get a chance to meet somebody I watched race a long time ago. It's an inspiration," Weiers said via 12News.

The Cadillac F1 project, which is in full force for a seamless F1 entry in 2026, currently occupies Andretti. The General Motors-backed team will unveil its livery this Saturday in Miami, during the Miami Grand Prix weekend. Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has been heavily linked with a seat with the team.

