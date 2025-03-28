Marion Jolles admires Romain Grosjean's 'talents' in heartfelt reflection on family

The former Haas Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean is a well-known name in motorsports. He is acting as the reserve driver for IndyCar's Prema team this year, and while he has been sitting on the sidelines, his wife Marion Jolles recently came up with a heartfelt post for him.

In line with this, Jolles posted a picture of her and Grosjean on her official Instagram handle. Moreover, she wrote the following as a caption while stressing the 38-year-old's talents.

"If you could have just one superpower, what would it be? I believe it would be the ability to predict what might happen to my children, just to be sure to protect them so they're happy. I know, it's silly. But... every parent knows what I'm talking about! As for the man in the photo, to justify my prose... He already has the talents to fly, read my mind (often!) and react as needed when needed. That's already pretty good!" Jolles wrote.

Romain Grosjean married Marion Jolles on June 27, 2012 in Chamonix, France. The former has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since 2021.

Romain Grosjean's take on life-threatening F1 crash

While Marion Jolles has come up with a wholesome post in regard to her husband, Romain Grosjean, back in 2020 (Bahrain Grand Prix), the latter went through a horrific F1 crash.

In line with this, Grosjean, in November 2024, took the time to talk about it in detail.

He said via Reuters:

"Whenever things don’t go my way, I look at it and I say ‘well, you know, it could have been worse. It could be that I’m not here. I guess that for sure changed my life -- (I’m) trying to enjoy it a bit more than before and realising that it can slip away very quickly. But then thinking about the kids, I realized they cannot grow without (their) Dad."

Romain Grosjean, other than his exploits in IndyCar (64 outings, six podiums, and three pole positions), has also competed in several Formula 1 races. He has managed to amass 181 outings, attaining 10 podiums and 391 career points.

Since leaving the sport at the end of the 2020 season, Grosjean's focus has been on IndyCar. His experience of driving in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America (IndyCar), will tremendously help Prema in its first-ever season in the sport.

The Veneto, Italy-based team currently has the services of Callum Illot and the former Ferrari academy driver Robert Shwartzman as its full-time 2025 driver lineup.

In case the duo struggles in the first few rounds of the ongoing IndyCar season, then Prema might be tempted into putting Romain Grosjean into one of its cars. Next up on the 2025 calendar is the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

