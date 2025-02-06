Mastermind behind IndyCar's viral promos wins GRAMMY for producing Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

Hollywood producer and writer Jack Begert, who directed FOX's viral 2025 promos for IndyCar featuring Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou, has won a GRAMMY award for producing Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.

Begert co-produced the music video with Sam Canter and Jamie Rabineau. Lamar's single swept the 2025 GRAMMYS, winning five awards - Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Performance. Producer Begert took his credits in the Best Music Video category, to convert his first GRAMMY nomination into a win.

Begert played a pivotal role in FOX's grand promotional plans for IndyCar in 2025. FOX replaced NBC Sports as the American racing series' exclusive broadcasting partner for this season and beyond.

The network released the first promo featuring two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden and a Tom Brady cameo on January 12 this year. The ingenious writing and hilarity of the 45-second promo floored the racing world, grabbing more eyeballs for the upcoming 2025 season. The video was shown to an audience of 35.9 million TV viewers during the NFL Wild Card Playoffs between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The second promo featuring 3-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou was similarly well-received. FOX aired it during the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders on January 27 to an even wider audience of 44.2 million viewers.

IndyCar's highly anticipated promo ft. Pato O'Ward is expected to air during Super Bowl 2025

Pato O'Ward was the third driver with Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou to shoot FOX's commercials in Los Angeles in December last year. The Arrow McLaren driver is among the most popular IndyCar drivers and also topped the series' merchandise sales list in 2024.

The third yet-to-be-released promo featuring him is expected to be aired during the Super Bowl 59 on February 9 when the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles to attempt a third consecutive victory at the premier NFL event. It is a rematch of Super Bowl 2023 when the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35.

This year's game doesn't seem to have the same excitement, considering the Chiefs' ordinary run in the season and many NFL fans wanting to see the now-knocked out Buffalo Bills competing for its first Super Bowl victory. Nonetheless, mega viewership is expected and FOX will most likely use that to cross-promote IndyCar via O'Ward's commercial. Ed Carpenter Racing driver Alexander Rossi also hinted at this possibility on an episode of his 'On Track with Hinch and Rossi' podcast on YouTube.

FOX has promised to bring 'unrivaled' exposure to IndyCar this year. All 17 races of the season will be aired live on FOX Network, and the expected increase in Total Audience Delivery (TAD) is over 30%.

