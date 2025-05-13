McLaren boss hopes for "0% possibility" of a Kyle Larson no-show at the Indy 500

The much-awaited 2025 Indy 500 (May 25) is not too far away, and ahead of the marquee event, Arrow McLaren's team principal, Tony Kanaan, has come up with a statement in regard (regarding Larson's appearance at the event) to Kyle Larson. The latter will be competing in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway event with Kanaan's team.

Ad

In line with this, Kanaan has high hopes that Larson will compete in the Indy 500 in the #17 Hendrick Arrow McLaren car. The former had a conversation with The Race, where he was asked if there was any chance of him racing the Indy 500 this season. Kanaan would race for the team if Larson was unable to for any reason.

"I honestly think it's not a comeback. So I'm not taking it that way on race day. I truly hope that this is a 0% possibility [to race] to be honest." Kanaan said.

Ad

Trending

In another section of the conversation, he further added:

"But I’m still retired. I still remember those memories about two years ago. This is just a situation that I had to fill in and I can assure you, this will for sure now be the last time that this is even going to be an option of Tony Kanaan filling in in an IndyCar race for any reason."

Ad

Kyle Larson also competed in the 2024 Indy with the Arrow McLaren racing team, and did well with a P18 finish.

Kyle Larson's take on potentially winning the 2025 Indy 500

While Tony Kanaan wants Kyle Larson to have his second go in the 200-lap Indy 500, the latter is also determined to add the Indy 500 winner tag to his already huge list of accolades. In April 2025, he was asked to give his take on what it would mean for him to win the event.

Ad

In line with this, he had the following to add:

"It would be unreal. Sure, I wouldn’t be out there if I didn’t think I could do it, but gosh, I don’t even know. That would take your status to a completely different level. I don’t think you can imagine what it might do for your career. It takes you from a popular race car driver to potentially a celebrity because of how big the Indy 500 is. Anyone who pays attention to racing or even sports pays attention to this. For a guy who doesn’t race in this series full time, it would be unreal," Kyle Larson said via Arrow McLaren.

Ad

Kyle Larson is easily one of the biggest names in the world of American motorsports. Having competed in over 350 NASCAR Cup Series races, 119 Xfinity races, and 17 Craftsman Truck Series events, he is already an absolute legend of stock car racing.

In the 2025 Indy 500, the 32-year-old was able to get the better of top drivers like Helio Castroneves (P20), Colton Herta (P23), and the two-time IndyCar champion, Will Power, and considering this, it will be fascinating to see how he performs in this year's event. Practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500 is slated to kick off on May 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.