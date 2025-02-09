Pato O'Ward has got the world talking about him following FOX's latest IndyCar commercial. Several esteemed personalities and fans have reacted to the video and interestingly, the Indianapolis, Indiana-based Arrow McLaren has also shared some behind-the-scene bits from the shoot.

Arrow McLaren released two specific pictures via their official social media handles. In them, Pato O'Ward can be seen having fun. The 25-year-old seems to have tried quite an array of outfits during the video shoot.

Moreover, the caption for the creative post was as follows:

Styled by @IndyCarOnFOX!!!

Fox Commercial has recently released a 40-second video purely dedicated to Pato O'Ward. The video is all about O'ward and his credentials in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America.

The 25-year-old has been competing in IndyCar since the 2018 Grand Prix of Sonoma. Until now, he has amassed 7 wins, 26 podiums, and 5 pole positions in the sport. In the 2024 season, he managed a fifth-place finish in the overall championship standings by amassing 40 points.

Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren recently celebrated black history month

While Pato O'Ward is all over the web, Arrow McLaren talked about black history month two days back. They celebrated the black people within the team making a difference with their contributions.

In line with this the Indianapolis, Indiana-based outfit interviewed its Transportation Specialists, Tim Lane and Armand Gardenhire. Firstly, Lane had the following to add:

"Once I experienced that speed first hand at a race track, I was in."

Gardenhire on his end, said:

"The biggest road block has been the networking side of it. If you don’t have anyone to learn from, how do you make your way in? That was the hardest part. Now that I’m here, it’s much easier to connect with people." (Via: Arrow McLaren)

Arrow McLaren had a decent 2024 IndyCar season with Pato O'Ward's fifth-place finish. For the upcoming 2025 season, the outfit has Nolan Seigel, Christian Lundgaard, and Kyle Larson (part-time) alongside the 25-year-old Mexican driver.

The outfit debuted in the series in 2001 at the Pennzoil Copper World Indy 200 (Phoenix). Since then, they have amassed an impressive seven Indy Lights championships.

