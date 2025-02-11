McLaren IndyCar star Pato O'Ward comes clean on his 'biggest racing goal' and blockbuster F1 shot

Pato O'Ward is one of the most promising young talents on the modern IndyCar grid. He has shown rapid progress in IndyCar and ahead of the 2025 season, he recently sat down for a fascinating interview regarding his racing career.

Via the same, Pato O'Ward shed light on his biggest goal in the world of racing. Moreover, he also revealed whether he is content with how his career is progressing.

"My biggest goal in racing is to win the Indianapolis 500. I would love to be an INDYCAR Champion as well. It would be great to tackle the challenge of Formula 1. I’m really close to those first two, so I’m happy with where my progress is so far. I’m just enjoying my time as a racing driver." O'Ward said. (Via: Gio_Journal)

Pato O'Ward has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since 2018. He has so far competed in 89 Grand Prix and has amassed seven wins, 26 podiums, and five pole positions.

Pato O'Ward deems Fox's partnership with IndyCar as 'freaking phenomenal'

While Pato O'Ward has revealed his biggest goal in racing, on January 15th, he sat down to do a pre-season press conference. During the same, he was asked to talk about IndyCar and FOX's partnership. In line with this, he had the following to add:

"Yeah, I want to publicly state that I think what Fox and Indycar are doing is freaking phenomenal. Like the commercial that just came out with Josef was so well done. It's fun, it's edgy, you know it's flirting with that line where people do get engaged and you're like hey, this is different! I have filmed mine, but I have not seen it." O'Ward said in pre-season press conference.

He also took the time to express his views on his 2024 IndyCar campaign.

"I think inconsistent, I would say, performance-wise, good days were great, bad days were horrible and it just seems to be the name of the game for us the last few years because I just don't think we are at the level where need to be yet," Pato added.

Pato O'Ward ended the 2024 IndyCar season in fifth place with 460 points in the drivers' championship. The 25-year-old managed to amass three Grand Prix wins alongside six top-five and 10 top-ten finishes.

For the 2025 season, Arrow McLaren will once again bank on the prolific racing skills of the Mexican racing driver. Having amassed a decent amount of experience in IndyCar, the Indianapolis, Indiana-based team will expect a better 17-race season from their star driver. Pato O'Ward will also serve as the official reserve driver for the Zak Brown-led McLaren Formula 1 team this year.

