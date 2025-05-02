McLaren's Christian Lundgaard hopes to continue his 'strong' momentum at the 'challenging' Barber track

Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard has gotten off to a strong start in the 2025 IndyCar season. After the first three races, he currently finds himself in third place in the standings, and ahead of this week's Barber event, he has admitted that he is eyeing a strong outing.

The Barber Motorsports Park is a permanent 2.3-mile race track that has quite a few unique challenges, with 17 turns and an elevation change of 80 feet.

Speaking about the difficult task ahead of the IndyCar drivers at Barber, Christian Lundgaard said:

"It's been a strong start to the season, and the momentum we have built so far is something I really want to keep pushing forward. Barber is always a challenging track, but one I enjoy. The goal this weekend is to stay consistent, fight at the front, and get some valuable points. Every race counts, and we are focused on making sure we're in the mix all season long." [via Speedway Digest]

Christian Lundgaard has 96 points in the 2025 drivers' standings. He is behind Kyle Kirkwood in second place with 108 points, while reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou is comfortably perched in first place with a whopping 142 points.

Christian Lundgaard's teammate Pato O'ward is looking forward to 'fun' Barber racetrack

Pato O'Ward - Source: Getty

While Christian Lundgaard has made his feelings known ahead of Round 4 of the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season, his Arrow McLaren teammate, Pato O'Ward, has also talked about the upcoming event.

In line with this, O'ward asserted that he is looking forward to getting the ball rolling at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

"Barber is one of those tracks I really enjoy - it's fast, flowing, and super physical, which makes it a real fun place to race. You've got to be on it every lap. It's a place we've been really strong at before, so this is a great opportunity to kick off May on the right foot. We are ready to fight and set the tone for what's to come," O'Ward said.

Christian Lundgaard is currently the lead driver for Arrow McLaren in the 2025 drivers' standings. He is in third place in comparison to Pato O'Ward, who is sixth (80 points), and Nolan Siegel, who is in 23rd place (26 points).

This comes as a bit of a surprise, especially considering that O'Ward was the lead driver for the Arrow McLaren team in the 2024 season. He ended his 17-race campaign in fifth place behind Team Penske's Will Power.

Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, the upcoming Barber race will be important for all three Arrow McLaren drivers. They would ideally want to end the three-day weekend by amassing as many points as possible for themselves as well as for the Indianapolis-based team.

