McLaren's Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel gush over Daniel Craig in James Bond movie 'No time to die'

Arrow McLaren is known for quirky social media posts with their drivers, and the English team is back at it again. In a latest post by the team, its drivers, Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel, were given iconic movie car chases to review. They gushed over Daniel Craig's car chase scene in the James Bond movie No Time to Die.

Ad

James Bond's 25th edition, No Time to Die, was released in 2021 and was a blockbuster hit. Subsequently, in Arrow McLaren's latest social media post, Lundgaard and Siegel's duo claimed the movie to be the greatest of all time.

The 20-year-old began by admiring both Craig and the iconic Aston Martin DB5, as he said:

"Daniel Craig, best James Bond. In the most iconic movie car of all time, right? If I could have any car from any movie, it would be this [Aston Martin] DB5."

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the Danish driver took over the charge and commented on the scenes he was witnessing, as he said:

"Does a nice little u-turn there and pulls out in front... Yeah, but getting t-boned and not really having any car damage, considering there's parts on the ground. Greatest movie of all time."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Arrow McLaren had a rollercoaster weekend at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

Arrow McLaren team principal gives his assessment of the St. Petersburg Grand Prix weekend

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Team's lead driver Pato O'Ward had qualified 23rd for the race he won 12 months ago. However, he put his lid down and went on to finish 11th when the chequered flag fell.

Ad

Nolan Siegel's race lasted only three turns as he was rear-ended by Will Power on the opening lap. Moreover, Christian Lundgaard also progressed backward in the race, as he started from fifth and finished eighth, despite leading 23 laps.

Reflecting on the team's performance around the street course, Arrow McLaren's team principal Tony Kanaan said, via McLaren:

"But I'm happy with the result and the way the team was working together. We're never happy with anything but first place, but we can take positives from here and regroup. All our partners were here and we had a huge car launch, so the vibe was awesome and the whole team is behind one another. I couldn't ask for anything better apart from a win, but it will come."

Ad

The British outfit will look to have a better race at the Thermal Club on March 23. Lundgaard is the only driver among the McLaren trio to have participated in the race last year.

The Dane finished ninth, while O'Ward did not make the cut in the qualifying round. Thus, the Mexican will hope to have a better race this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback