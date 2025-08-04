McLaren’s IndyCar star Christian Lundgaard reacts to the British team's big day at F1 Hungarian GP

Arrow McLaren driver Christian Lundgaard recently shared an Instagram story with his followers. The story featured a post congratulating Arrow McLaren's sister team, McLaren Formula One, for winning the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Hungarian Grand Prix took place on Sunday, August 3, at the Hungaroring track and was won by McLaren's Lando Norris. The Grand Prix saw a thrilling battle between the teammates after Norris lost a few places on the opening lap of the race. However, he switched to a one-stop strategy to take victory over Oscar Piastri, who finished the race in second.

The Arrow McLaren driver Christian Lundgaard uploaded a post shared by McLaren to his story to congratulate the team. He captioned the story with

"🤟🤟🤟🤟🤟"

Screenshot of Christian Lundgaard's Instagram story

With this victory Norris claimed his ninth win, while McLaren entered their 200th race win. As for Christian Lundgaard's 2025 season, it has been a good one as he qualified in fifth for the maiden race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on March 2.

Lundgaard finished the race in eighth place. At the recently held Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, he qualified for the race in seventh place and finished the race in second place.

Christian Lundgaard give his verdict on the delayed caution at Laguna Seca track

The Arrow McLaren driver Christian Lundgaard recently spoke about IndyCar's delay in throwing in the caution during an incident with Rinus VeeKay. During the race at the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey held at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca track on July 27, Andretti Global driver made contact with he Dale Coyne Racing driver Rinus VeeKay.

This sent the Dale Coyne Racing driver into the runoff area at Turn 2, and he sat under local yellow until race control threw in a caution. While in the post-race interview, Lundgaard was questioned about his thoughts on the delayed caution. He said:

"I think there are pros and cons to it in a sense. I mean, I was definitely driving around thinking, why is there a car sideways -- well, technically backward going into the corkscrew, and we're green for two laps? Yes, there's a local yellow, but if someone isn't really paying attention, changing a switch on the steering wheel, it can go terribly wrong."

"The one with VeeKay in turn 3, I think, was more fair in a sense because you see him parked in the gravel. You're not really going to end up there unless you really aren't paying attention. I think INDYCAR, in a sense, has been consistent with that. Not necessarily to say that I agree with it, but I do appreciate that they are consistent with it," Lundgaard added

Christian Lundgaard currently sits in fifth place in the drivers' championship with 357 points to his name.

