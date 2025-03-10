Pato O’Ward has dropped a four-word reaction after a devoted fan took his enthusiasm to the next level by getting a tattoo of the Mexican driver’s autograph. Ahead of the Florida race, an enthusiastic fan had asked the Arrow McLaren star to sign his body.

O'Ward actively participated in fan activities and festivities leading to the season opener and jokingly signed the fan's body. But to his surprise, the fan said he would have the autograph permanently tattooed.

Being true to his word, the visibly elated fan got Pato O'Ward’s autograph tattooed on his chest and tagged him on Instagram.

An IndyCar fan tattooed Pato O'Ward's autograph on his chest after the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. Image: @patriciooward via Instagram

Reacting to the gesture, the McLaren F1 test reserve driver offered a four-word response while sharing the photo on his Instagram story.

“OMG u weren’t joking,” he wrote.

Pato O'Ward had earlier posted a video of his interaction with the fan on his Instagram account.

Pato O'Ward is among the most beloved drivers in the IndyCar racing series. It is often joked that ‘Patomania’ - the frenzy that the Mexican generates among fans - always finds a way to steal the spotlight in the lead-up to IndyCar race events.

Conor Daly praises Pato O'Ward's St. Petersburg drive

Conor Daly recently praised Pato O'Ward’s masterful drive at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The Arrow McLaren driver finished 11th despite starting the race in 23rd.

O’Ward overcame several challenges, including a lap-one puncture, a forced pit stop, and a stint on the alternate tires, but still gained 12 places in the Grand Prix.

On the latest edition of the Speed Street podcast, the Juncos Hollinger driver said:

“But yeah, what Pato did I think was still the most surprising thing. I said I did a faux two-stop. He did a faux three-stop and essentially stopped four times, which is wild. But it worked. He used the clear track when he got it. He basically just pushed hard all race long and never, basically never, saved fuel. So really, really strong.” (23:00)

Conor Daly had a season-opening race he will want to forget real quick at the Florida event, as he kicked off his era as a full-time driver for his Indiana-based outfit with a 17th-place finish.

The 33-year-old will hope for a better finish at the next race of the 2025 season -the Thermal Club Grand Prix of California.

